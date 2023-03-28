With Caleb seemingly meddling in many aspects of village life, is all that it seems?

Meanwhile, Nicky (Lewis Cope) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) take things to the next level and after only just revealing their love to Kim (Claire King), Nicky's down on one knee - what will Gabby say?

Elsewhere, there's major shock for Rhona (Zoe Henry) as she gets a blast from the past with a dark request...

Without further ado, read on for the Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 3rd - Friday 7th April 2023.

Leyla's knight in shining armour

Caleb apprehends the stalker. ITV

We smell a spring romance bubbling away in Emmerdale as Caleb and Leyla share a few flirty exchanges - which escalates when Leyla offers her love interest a coffee. It doesn't take long for gossip to spread in a small village, and news of them spending the night together soon gets round!

But Leyla's happiness is short-lived when she gets wind of Callum being released on bail - worse yet, someone's watching her every move. When Caleb and Leyla start to get steamy, they don't realise a hooded figure is spying on them. The next day, Leyla spots someone watching her. Caleb offers to check in on her, but strong Leyla resolves to not let Callum bring her down. Her stalker will be revealed on Emmerdale in a Village Hall showdown when Caleb apprehends them as they're creeping on Leyla. Who is it?

Nicky proposes to Gabby

Nicky proposes to Gabby. ITV

Good-guy Nicky has well and truly won over Gabby's heart and it's about time they go public - which they do, when they finally tell Kim about their love. Bad move, as Kim's a stickler for professionalism, and fires Nicky on the spot for breaching his contract.

Desperate to prove he isn't a player, he turns to Gabby and proposes in front of everyone, explaining he had been waiting for the right moment to do it. With his job and Gabby on the line (who said romance is dead?), the smitten mother accepts his offer, leaving Kim riled. Having learned all of Kim's tricks, Gabby blackmails Kim and tells her she will take Thomas out of her life if she doesn't accept the proposal. With her options well and truly narrowed, what will Kim say?

Rhona gets a blast from the past

Gus and Rhona talk. ITV

As Marlon and Rhona sit down for a lunch date, they get interrupted by the latter's ex-husband, Gus. She can't believe the chance encounter and makes plans to catch up the next day - only to work out he's there for a specific reason. When they finally sit down, Gus opens up on his life and delivers a shock request to Rhona - he wants to use one of their frozen embryos that Rhona thought had long been destroyed.

Completely blind-sided on many levels, Rhona is horrified to hear Gus has been going behind her back to speak to the clinic about using her embryos, acting on her behalf. Left with an impossible choice, what will Rhona do?

Mary and Faye's romance blossoms

Mary and Faye kiss. ITV

As if there wasn't enough love in Emmerdale this week, Mary becomes closer to Faye as they open up to each other and become comfortable in each other's company. Taking things to the next level, Mary moves in for a kiss, much to Faye's delight. The next time they meet, they both worry they've blown things when Faye thinks Mary's stood her up, but really she just fell asleep! When their date gets back on track, Mary summons all her courage to invite Faye up to her bedroom. Is this the start of another beautiful relationship?

