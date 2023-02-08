Mandy noticed just how broken Paddy seemed after a new run-in with his estranged wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) . After Woolpack manager Chas flirted with Kev the drayman in Paddy's presence, he asked her to show him some respect by not behaving that way in front of him.

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) found themselves getting passionate in tonight's Emmerdale (8th February), after a drunken heart-to-heart.

Chas remarked that, while she hadn't known Paddy was nearby at the time, she should be able to do what she wants - and she would not be controlled by him. Mandy clocked their exchange, and began keeping an eye on Paddy, who simply wanted to be left alone.

But eventually, Paddy tentatively opened up to his ex-wife-turned-pal Mandy, and she consoled him as he admitted how lost he was feeling. She knew that this was down to the fact that he was still in love with Chas, despite her cheating.

Mandy added that she could understand this, as she had still loved her late partner Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) despite his lies and violent behaviour.

Paddy was moved by Mandy's empathy, and the pair bonded over a bottle of wine. As they did so, they reminisced over their own failed marriage, which had ended when Mandy had an affair with her college lecturer, Neil.

But they were laughing as they recalled a memorable time in a hotel together, with Mandy suggestively musing whether the room was still there.

It wasn't long before Paddy and Mandy pondered whether their afternoon together might turn into something more, although Mandy made an attempt to avoid it. But as the drinks continued to flow, Paddy giggled as she launched herself on him before kissing him.

Could a proper reunion be on the cards, or is this the furthest thing from Paddy's mind right now?

