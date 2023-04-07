After opening a letter at Home Farm, Kim was lost for words, while her husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) commented that this was surely "ancient history". But the solicitors' firm involved were expensive and well-known, and it was clear that the potential heir knew there was big money in the Tate dynasty.

Kim Tate (Claire King) vowed to keep hold of her fortune in tonight's Emmerdale (7th April), after learning that late husband Frank Tate (Norman Bowler) had an illegitimate son that may have a claim to his will.

Of course, Kim is currently unaware that Frank's secret son is actually Caleb Miligan (William Ash), who has been working on a business deal with her for some time now. Caleb is plotting to rinse Kim of all her money, wanting revenge for the way she acquired his father's wealth.

Which brings us to the moment Kim confided in Will over how she came to get hold of all things Tate. She prepared him to hear a confession as she explained that she wasn't in a good place when Frank died.

"A large part of Tate Holdings was left to me," Kim told him. "But Chris and Zoe were both shareholders, and they weren't the sort of people you wanted to do business with. They were a mess, the pair of them; while they did everything to run the business into the ground, I had to look after myself - which I did."

Kim revealed that she had "removed" money while Chris and Zoe were distracted. After Chris died and Zoe moved away, Kim retrieved all the cash she'd buried. "And it was a lot," she confirmed. Now, with this new heir of Frank's getting wind of the will, Kim worried about people opening doors that she needed to stay firmly closed.

It turned out there was a clause in Frank's will for future heirs, meaning that Kim's grip on the money was in danger of being loosened. She started a search through Frank's female employees, knowing there could be more than one extra heir. Will urged Kim not to overthink this, but little do they know that they should be looking far closer to home for suspects.

Kim grew determined to hide all the money, making sure there would be nothing left for anyone else to lay claim on. Can Kim outsmart Caleb?

