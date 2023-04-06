But there was another shock in store, as Caleb has also been revealed to be the son of Frank Tate (Norman Bowler), meaning we now have a Dingle-Tate clash on our hands as the estranged son fights for Home Farm, a place he believes is rightfully his.

Emmerdale fans will recognise these two bombshells are set to have an explosive impact - with Caleb and Nicky getting even closer to Home Farm, they'll definitely have a fight on their hands from Kim...

Here's what Ash and Cope had to say to press including RadioTimes.com about the dramatic Emmerdale reveal.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The big reveal happened in tonight’s episode! How does it feel now it’s all out there?

Will Ash: “It’s nice to have their big secret out in the open. There’s been a lot of people speculating, even people coming up to me in the street and asking, ‘What’s Caleb up to?’ and ‘Why is he in the village?’ It’s good for that part of the story to be out there, great for the audience so they don’t start losing interest in that thread.”

Lewis Cope: “But it’s almost just the start too. Finding out that Caleb and Nicky are related. But why are they there? What are they up to? Do they succeed? How does it end? That’s all going to be really exciting stuff too!”

WA: “We've started to film some of the scenes of us working together, where you find out more details, and they've been great for us to play. We haven’t had many scenes together before because of the nature of the story and so now it’s brilliant to start this new chapter.”

LC: “Yes, you start to see the reasons why they are in the village, then you start seeing the relationship between the two of them and how they live, which is really interesting.”

WA: “The audience will start to see more layers to them and little secrets that they've got which adds complexity to their relationship. That’s been really fun to play.”

William Ash as Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale. ITV

Did you know this storyline when you joined the show?

WA: “I did! I knew that Frank Tate was Caleb’s dad and Faith his mum. Plus I knew that Caleb’s son had got a job at Home Farm which Caleb had pushed him to do to place him in that world to find out as much as possible about it.”

LC: “I thought I was coming in as a love interest to Gabby, it was further down the line I got the scripts and it started to reveal itself for me. It was a nice surprise as I wasn’t preempting anything, I could just look at what was on the script and make that work.”

Nicky proposes to Gabby in Emmerdale. ITV

So Tate vs Dingles this is set to be explosive!

WA: “It could be a bit of a burden for them both as there's a foot in both families. It's really clever that they’ve used that device to see how much disruption these characters can cause. There’s always been that clash between the Tates and the Dingles but it will really ramp it up now! It’s really big what Caleb and Nicky are attempting to do, so there are a lot of fireworks ready to go off.”

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.