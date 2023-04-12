Paddy ended his marriage to Chas last year after discovering that she was having an affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), and that she planned on setting up a home with him. Since then, Paddy has endured a tough time with his mental health, but later moved out of the Woolpack after beginning his recovery.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was given some hope for a reunion with estranged husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) in tonight's Emmerdale (Wednesday 12th April), after the pair shared a surprise kiss.

But Chas and Paddy's young daughter Eve has been missing having her dad around at home, and tonight the pressure was getting to stressed Chas as she juggled daily chores with reassuring Eve. When the washing machine broke down she reached boiling point, which was when Paddy walked in hoping to find some fishing equipment.

After letting out her frustrations, Chas was embarrassed once she had calmed down, assuring Paddy that she knew it was all her own fault that they were in this situation. But as Paddy offered his support, and Chas explained how much Eve missed him, Chas was given a boost when he suggested they spend time together as a family.

Smiling to herself as she watched Paddy reading to Eve, Chas headed away to do laundry at Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) house. When she returned, Paddy was cooking dinner, while Eve was having a nap. He reminded Chas that she didn't have to cope on her own, before playfully instructing her to muck in with the cooking.

Chas then let slip that Eve wasn't the only one who needed Paddy, leading him to offer her a hug. But before they knew it, they were kissing – only to be interrupted when Eve shouted out for her daddy. As Chas mulled over what had just happened, will she and Paddy have a romantic reunion?

