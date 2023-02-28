This article contains discussions of suicide and suicidal thoughts which some readers may find upsetting.

The beloved character's mental health has been declining at a rapid rate, and his loved ones including dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) and best friends Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) have been worried sick.

In the latest edition of the ITV soap, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) informed Paddy's family, including his estranged wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), that there had been a new sighting of Paddy. Mandy wanted to head off to see if she could find him, but the others were unsure about the situation. Just as Marlon agreed to join her, the group were stunned when Paddy walked into the Woolpack.

Paddy look dishevelled and lost as he brought his bag into the backroom, and told everyone not to get too close as he needed a proper shower. But Marlon wasn't going to leave Paddy to it, as he followed him and attempted to initiate a heart-to-heart.

The pair were interrupted by a delighted Bear with Paddy and Chas's young daughter Eve (Bonnie Clement), and Paddy switched back into dad mode as he hugged his little girl.

Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) story takes a distressing turn in Emmerdale this week. ITV

Chas was also keen to talk to Paddy, but, knowing it would be better for Marlon to try first, she was glad when Bear took Eve out for tea. Left alone again, Marlon sat down with Paddy who insisted that he was fine.

Marlon was shocked when the usually thoughtful Paddy didn't care that Chas knew of his fling with Mandy. Marlon told him he wanted the old Paddy back, before he assured him that he would have looked after him if he'd known how much he was struggling. When Paddy responded by reminding Marlon that he couldn't even tie his own shoelaces since his stroke, Marlon was hurt.

Paddy was quick to apologise, but Marlon brushed it off as he poignantly reminded his pal that he hadn't lost his ability to listen. Paddy again said that he was better now, adding that everyone had survived without him.

"We had no choice," Marlon replied.

"I'm fine, you're fine, you're all fine. I needed to clear my head," Paddy said. "Cain does this all the time, just goes off grid. Nobody seems to bat an eyelid."

With that, Paddy grumbled about everyone making such a fuss of his absence before he rushed upstairs. Marlon remained visibly troubled, while outside the room, Paddy was lost in his own torment.

Emmerdale is set to air a heartbreaking development in this story as Paddy plans to take his own life this week, and Marlon and Bear will raise the alarm. Can Paddy get the help he so desperately needs?

If you have been affected by Paddy's story, you can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

