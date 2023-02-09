The character had a fling with Mandy after the pair bonded over their individual heartbreaks, and things were awkward indeed the morning after the night before. As Mandy emerged from the bedroom, she was keen to talk things through - but, knowing that Paddy wasn't in the best frame of mind, she told him that their rendezvous didn't have to mean anything more.

This left Paddy downhearted as he declared that clearly, it must have been a mistake. But Mandy hurried to correct him as she assured him that she had loved their night together. But before she could achieve the chat she wanted, Paddy insisted on rushing off to buy some milk. Wearing Paddy's dressing gown, Mandy then waited for his return.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the village, Paddy was on his way back from the shop, milk in hand, when he bumped into Chas's half-brother Caleb. Caleb had already shown that he didn't think much of Paddy, and he challenged him on his decision to remain living at the pub alongside Chas. Paddy made it clear that this wasn't Caleb's business, but the other man pointed out that if he was in Paddy's situation, he'd have walked away long ago.

Stewing on Caleb's words, Paddy sat alone in Liam Cavanagh's (Jonny McPherson) allotment, where he let the milk fall to the floor, spilling out over the ground. He was lost in thought as Caleb's intervention weighed on his mind, unaware of the drama unfolding at The Woolpack.

Chas arrived home to find Mandy in the same state of undress, and she failed to fall for Mandy's bumbling explanation. Furious, Chas blasted her relative for sleeping with Paddy, who was still her husband. Although sheepish, Mandy reminded Chas that she and Paddy were no longer together.

More like this

But their row took a backseat when Mandy mentioned that Paddy had never returned home. Chas wasn't concerned until daughter Eve's nursery called her, with Paddy having failed to turn up to collect their little girl.

Chas, Mandy and Paddy's father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) soon found Paddy's phone down the back of the sofa, and as they grew worried over his absence, viewers saw Paddy walking the streets with night having long since fallen.

Will Paddy return to the village? Emmerdale has announced that this storyline will take a heartbreaking turn in the coming weeks, as Paddy's feelings of despair worsen.

Anyone who identifies with Paddy's struggles can find support at Samaritans or by calling 116 123. Help can also be found at Andy's Man Club.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.