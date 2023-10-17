Finally, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) reveals what Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) is up to.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 23rd - 27th October 2023.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Jacob and Victoria sleep together

David and Leyla watch a smitten Jacob ITV

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) has asked Jacob to make his excuses for the second date he accidentally agreed to, and Jacob feels for the woman, Abby. He offers to have a drink with her as a jealous Victoria watches on, and as he sees Abby off, the chemistry sizzles between him and Vic.

Soon the pair have a passionate kiss, but Vic comes to her senses and pulls away. As she hurries away, Jacob is thrilled. Meanwhile, David is feeling a glimmer of hope with ex Victoria when he sees her comforting words as something more.

When Jacob later approaches Victoria, she can't bring herself to let him leave, and Jacob seizes his chance to go in for another kiss. The next day, Pollard (Chris Chittell) tries to get David to move on, but David can't stop thinking about Victoria and sets off on a mission to repair their relationship.

But she's spent the night with Jacob, and they're shocked when David arrives unannounced. After an awkward encounter, Vic manages to get rid of a bemused David, and Jacob is later relieved to hear that David is finally accepting it's over between him and Victoria.

But it becomes clear this isn't actually the case, and as things start to get serious between Jacob and Victoria, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) is suspicious of her son's secret girlfriend. This is surely destined for disaster!

2. Gail learns she's a transplant match for ill son Oscar

Gail learns she can help her son ITV

Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is devastated to hear that he's not a match for Oscar, and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) offers some comfort. But there's fresh relief when Gail announces that, against all the odds, she's a match!

Gail prepares to see Oscar ahead of surgery, but Ryan is worried about meeting their son for the first time. At the hospital, Gail and Oscar get on brilliantly, but an awkward Ryan hangs back and feels left out.

When the conversation moves on to music, though, Ryan finds a way to connect with Oscar, and adoptive mother Sophie (Martha Cope) is conflicted about the bonds starting to form.

Later, Marlon reminds Gail to tread carefully around Sophie, and as the day of the procedure arrives, a nervous Ryan supports Gail as he sees her off to surgery. The couple are hopeful that they can now be a part of Oscar's life, but will Sophie agree?

3. Belle's shock over Tom's sad news

Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle and James Chase as Tom in Emmerdale ITV

Belle is shocked when she learns that Tom's mum has passed away, but Tom puts on a front when he finds out that Belle knows about his loss. Will he open up to his girlfriend, or is Tom set to push Belle away as he grieves?

4. April spills Cathy's secret plot

April and Cathy's row spirals in the B&B ITV

April reveals Cathy's plan to get pregnant to stop her PMDD symptoms to a stunned Samson Dingle (Sam Hall). Incredulous and hurt, Samson searches for answers from Cathy.

But as April and Cathy row about the situation, Cathy's dad Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) tour of the B&B stumbles upon their exchange...

You can find information and support about PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) via the Mind website.

