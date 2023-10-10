Meanwhile, Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) reveals that his father Amit (played by former EastEnders star Anil Goutam) has a dark side...

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is concerned about boyfriend Tom King (James Chase), while David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is reluctant to move on and Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is distressed.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 16th - 20th October 2023.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Sam plots to bring Lydia's attacker to Dingle justice

Karen Blick as Lydia Dingle and James Hooton as Sam Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Sam is gutted when Lydia turns down his offer to spend the day together. He's left unsure how to handle things after learning that Lydia was raped by Craig Reed (Ben Addis). Lydia insists on cleaning the house, while Sam feels lost and helpless and scared to touch his traumatised wife.

Lydia's on edge when a police officer arrives to update her, and Sam is angry when they're told that Craig has been released pending further investigation. Sam sits alone, and when Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) passes by. Sam invites her home, where a despondent Lydia looks through crisis leaflets.

A nervous Sam arrives with a concerned Rhona, and Rhona is supportive as Lydia unburdens. Tormented Sam listens in, furious to think that Craig may go unpunished. Cain supports Sam and with Cain's words in his ear, Sam wonders whether he can bring Craig to justice himself.

As the week continues, Sam is full of admiration and sympathy as Lydia returns from her counselling session - their love is undeniable. But how would she feel if she knew what Sam could be planning?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

2. Suni hints at skeletons in dad Amit's closet

Amit is not like late brother Rishi. ITV

Amit is secretly pleased when Suni asks him to stay in the country, but Suni is incredulous when Amit tries to emotionally blackmail him. When a comforting Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) asks what's wrong, Nicky is stunned when Suni offloads.

More like this

Suni wants the whole thing to go away as a dumbfounded Nicky listens to Amit's secret. Jai (Chris Bisson) is wary of biological father Amit as he recalls old tales, while Suni is uneasy as Amit tries to play happy families with them all.

Suni worries about Amit's dinner with Nicky's dad Caleb (William Ash), and Nicky is nervous. Caleb and Amit size each other up, while Nicky and Suni hope certain things don't come out. The four eat together and as they discuss their respective sons, there's some bristling between Amit and Caleb.

Nicky is taken aback when Amit questions his relationship with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), and the atmosphere turns icy as Caleb and Nicky make a hasty exit. Suni is not happy with his father, while Caleb is intrigued when Nicky hints that Amit has big secrets. What are they?

3. Belle worries about Tom

What is wrong with Tom? ITV

Belle senses something is off with a subdued Tom, just weeks after the pair have moved in together. But what is wrong?

We've already witnessed Tom lose his temper, leaving us wondering if he's got a seriously dark side, or whether he's simply human. So where is Belle's concern leading?

4. David's reluctant move via dating app

Matthew Wolfenden as David and Joe-Warren Plant as Jacob in Emmerdale. ITV

With encouragement from Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), David reluctantly messages one of his dating app matches.

But with David still wishing he was with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), will he make an effort with online dating? And might he learn that Jacob has feelings for Vic as David's exit gets closer?

5. Amelia's new setback

Amelia is upset by a card from jailed dad Dan. ITV

Having moved into the Woolpack with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), Amelia has settled in nicely so far.

But with the teenage mum still coming to terms with dad Dan's (Liam Fox) prison exit, she's upset when she reads a birthday card from him. Will she be able to pick herself up from this reminder of her new situation?

