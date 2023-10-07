With a huge Dingle storyline on the way, affairs, surprise babies and a long-running health-based storyline, RadioTimes.com has broken down what to expect in Emmerdale over the coming months.

1. Big Dingle storyline

It would't be Emmerdale without the Dingles at the heart of the soap, and according to Shaw, there's a big storyline coming up which will involve all members.

"We're going to be doing something a little bit special with the Dingles. I think pretty much all family members are going to be involved in the episodes, and I can say they were filmed in a slightly different way from our usual style.

"True to form, we've played with the format a little bit. I can't say much, but I can say there are lots of secrets being revealed."

Shaw added that she had seen some of the episodes and described them as "very memorable".

Count us intrigued!

Chas is jealous of Paddy's relationship with Mandy. ITV

2. Health storyline with beloved character

Shaw hinted at a difficult health battle for a beloved character on Emmerdale, and while she kept the identity under tight wraps, she did describe them as "one of our most well-known characters".

"It's going to have a huge impact on their lives and all the people around them. We're working closely with a really amazing charity who have been guiding us every step of the way."

Shaw added: "It's gonna be quite a long storyline running over a period of months, years, and is along the same lines of Ashley's dementia storyline."

3. Baby fever hits Emmerdale

We know Dawn and Billy are expecting, so it won't be a huge surprise to hear their new bundle of joy will be due around Christmas time.

But Shaw hinted there's another baby bombshell on the way for an unsuspecting couple...

"This one won't quite be the happy news Dawn and Billy had; it's going to be a huge shock for one of our couples in Emmerdale.

"It's gonna literally turn lives upside down and result in a big fracture in what was once a very solid marriage..."

Who could that possibly be?!

Lawrence Robb as Mack and Jessie Elland as Chloe in Emmerdale. ITV

4. A steamy affair

It wouldn't be a soap without an affair on the horizon, and Shaw has teased a "passionate and steamy" affair for two villagers - one of whom is happily married right now...

"Their affair's going to have huge repercussions and it's going to affect a lot of our villagers," Shaw teased.

"And it's also going to ultimately lead to a new arrival joining the show, which I can't tell you about yet because we don't see them until next year, but we're very excited about it here."

She added: "It's going to be explosive."

Who's about to get in trouble?

5. Christmas will be dark - will someone die?

Although Shaw was sworn to secrecy on Emmerdale's Christmas plans, she did tease that it won't be a happy Yuletide for all involved.

"The last couple of years, we've done a bit more of a fluffier kind of Christmas for Emmerdale, but this one is quite different and edgier for us.

"I can tell you that definitely not every one of our villagers will be sat down eating their turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Day..."

Sounds like there won't be good tidings for all!

6. Well-known face returning

"Heading into the new year, we're going to be introducing more exciting new characters that we'll reveal nearer the time, as well as a well-known face returning," Shaw explained.

Answers on a postcard!

7. Tragedy strikes one family - and prison for another

Finally, Shaw hinted at some big storyline overviews for Emmerdale in the new year.

While she couldn't say a lot, Shaw teased: "We've got tragedy strike one family in the new year, with one or two villagers getting into very serious trouble, at least one of which could be sent to prison."

So basically, Emmerdale fans have a lot to look forward to... count us in!

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

