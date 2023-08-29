The pair were growing close, bonding over the loss of their stillborn child when they were younger, but Craig mistook Lydia's kindness for something else, and in harrowing scenes, will sexually assault her.

Will she keep her ordeal hidden, or will she find the strength to tell the police what happened to her?

Read on for all your spoilers from Emmerdale, between Monday 4th September and Friday 8th September 2023.

1. Lydia Dingle is raped

Emmerdale's Lydia is scared of Craig.

Craig arrives back in Emmerdale unannounced, much to Sam and Lydia's confusion, and it's clear he wants to talk about his past with Lydia. The pair open up and she offers to take him to their baby's final resting place. There, they imagine what the little one's life could have been like and it's clear the devastating event they've been through has brought them closer together. Later on, they get closer and almost kiss, while Lydia resolves to keep the moment from Sam.

The next day, Lydia opens up about the near-kiss with Kim and it's clear there are things playing on her mind as she tries to resign from her post, before quickly changing her mind. When she sees Craig later on, he tells her how much she means to him and how he's grown feelings for her again - but rather than taking no for an answer, he forces himself on Lydia and rapes her.

Lydia is completely unable to process what happened to her as Craig drives her home. Lydia runs upstairs and takes a shower, before deciding to hide the clothes she was wearing away in a bid to keep her ordeal a secret. Will she find the strength to report Craig's heinous crime?

2. Cain and Caleb finally bond

The Dingles gather for a drinking game on Emmerdale.

It's safe to say Cain and Caleb's relationship has been fraught since the latter's arrival last year, but the brothers seem to finally be getting on the right path. It all starts when Caleb tries to get in the middle of Nate and Cain, keen to clear the air between them. Caleb proposes the driving firm a shared enterprise between Cain, Nate and Nicky; while Cain isn't convinced, Nate is keen to hear more. Despite some concerns, it seems Cain and Caleb's relationship is softening, and eventually the latter is welcomed into the family with a drink from the Dingle welly.

A successful night comes to a close and Chas is heartened to see her brothers getting on well. While Cain and Caleb wash up the dishes, they wonder whether going into business might not be a mad idea after all. Is this the start of a new chapter together?

3. Tom is attacked

Belle comforts a bloodied Tom on Emmerdale.

Belle is feeling insecure about her relationship with Tom when he says he's thinking about moving into a new place outside of the village. And when she spots him growing closer to the Dawn, Belle is worried. Tom pulls up to the vets in his fancy car and offers the pregnant Dawn a ride, not knowing how unimpressed Belle is at his movements. Dawn tries to make amends and asks Belle if she's like to go on a double date with her, Billy and Tom, but tensions rise.

As Tom and Belle leave, the former is called out on an urgent vets call, but he doesn't get very far as he's confronted by a thug who demands his car keys. While Tom stands up to him, a second wrong'un arrives and knocks the vet to the floor before taking his car. Belle finds Tom in a state and calls the police. Will Tom be OK?

4. Charles leaves

Charles packs his bags on Emmerdale.

After a whirlwind couple of weeks with his dad firmly destroying any plans he had for peace, Charles decides enough's enough and heads on a retreat, glad of some rest. What will await him when he returns?

5. Amelia makes a decision

An upset Amelia talks to Noah on Emmerdale.

Amelia finally opened up to Noah about how she was feeling anxious about living alone with baby Esther now that her dad isn't around to support her. After talking it through, Amelia makes a decision - what will she do?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

