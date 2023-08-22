Charity decides the best way to get over the rejection is to move on. The perfect opportunity to do so comes along when Gail dares her to proposition the next person who comes into the Woolpack. Cue Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Dr Love himself has been kept busy outside – and inside – the practice thanks to his affair with nurse Wendy (Susan Cookson), and though he seems sceptical at first, he accepts Charity's proposition.

The pair go on a date to The Hide. And, despite a rocky start, it looks like there's a spark between them by the end of the evening.

It remains to be seen whether their budding romance will lead to a happy ending, or whether their past mistakes will catch up to them before it has a chance to really get going.

We do know that Charity, Mack and Chloe will be at the centre of Super Soap Week in October, with actress Emma Atkins telling Digital Spy: "I'm very excited! Some Super Soap Weeks I don't manage to be part of, which is just the way it goes.

"So to be at the centre and for it to be quite a big storm brewing – not literally a storm, we've done that!

"I just know that it's going to be spectacular in one way or another and we're due to get the scripts shortly, but it's going to be quite big."

