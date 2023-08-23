Until now, their biggest issue was finding a new venue, and Charity had made an offer for them to use the Woolpack, which soon turned sour thanks to Chloe's reaction.

Mack and Chloe could be in trouble. ITV

Tonight, Chloe relented and asked Mack to speak to Charity, and Charity agreed to host the christening party. Although defensive over Chloe, Charity understood the importance of the occasion after Reuben's health scare.

But she soon became emotional when the conversation turned to the family set-up she once had with Mack.

Charity told Mack that her confused son Moses had asked whether the baby was his brother, also telling him that Moses had won a special prize for his volcano project.

Mack tried to put the volcano to the test, but it wasn't long before things got out of hand and he and Charity were kissing, with their encounter leading to a full-on fling just as the volcano erupted in the background.

Later, the pair were left awkward and unsure of how to deal with what had happened, and Mack rushed away as Charity confirmed she would still help with the christening.

Back at home with Chloe, Mack struggled to keep his composure as Chloe wondered where he had got to, as she assumed that Charity had been horrible to him and thanked him for 'grovelling' to his ex.

Meanwhile, Charity was still in shock, as Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) unwittingly told her gran she was glad that she was over Mack.

But as Charity and Mack came face to face again at the pub, Charity suggested they get the christening out of the way before discussing what went on between them.

As Mack told Charity that she continued to amaze him, is this a sign that the pair could be about to reunite?

