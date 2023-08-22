Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is angry when Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) bags a job at her business, and Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) confides in Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 28th August - 1st September 2023.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Claudette shocked as Victor is caught stealing

Eddie Osei as Victor, Flo Wilson as Claudette and Kevin Mathurin as Charles in Emmerdale. ITV

Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) and husband Victor have fully reconnected, much to son Charles's (Kevin Mathurin) discomfort.

A triumphant Victor grins, happy to see his son so annoyed. But when Charles confronts his father about worming his way into Claudette's life, things get physical - and Claudette berates him with a slap.

Meanwhile, Charles's partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) meets with former stepson Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), and offers to return the necklace. Jai encourages Manpreet to tell Charles how she's feeling, but when she does, Charles is angered to realise that Victor has heard their row.

Victor goads Charles, who becomes more determined than ever to be rid of his dad. Charles later urges Manpreet to give him another chance, but when Jai arrives to collect the necklace, it's gone missing.

Manpreet suspects Victor, who is defensive when accused. Claudette believes her husband is innocent, but she's horrified to find the necklace in Victor's pocket!

Manpreet calls the police, and Victor makes a quick escape. PC Swirling questions Manpreet and Claudette on the theft, and Charles is shocked to hear what's happened. As Claudette prepares to search for Victor, what will become of him?

2. Nate and Caleb in danger

Will Caleb escape? ITV

The pressure is getting to Nate as he declines another dodgy job with Corey (Kyle Rowe). Nate's wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) and dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) are starting to ask difficult questions, and his situation is getting trickier.

Nate is encouraged after suggesting a promotion to Caleb, as he's put in a management role - but when they celebrate, Cain feels left out. Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is curious, and is surprised to learn that Caleb owns the driving firm that is giving Cain new business.

Cain reaches out to Nate, who isn't keen to talk, while Chas feels guilty as she knows the truth about Nate's job and the latter is alarmed to hear that she knows. Meanwhile, Corey is incredulous that Nate has taken his job as manager, and that Nate is putting an end to the illegal jobs.

When Nate finds Corey shifting illegal guns, he takes action, but is forced to hide them when Tracy arrives. Caleb is angry when Nate reveals the dodgy dealings, and hearing about the guns, Caleb rushes to retrieve them. But the weapons have gone missing, and Nate panics and ignores Corey's messages.

Tracy becomes worried by Nate's mood as he rushes off, and when Corey hears of the missing guns, the group are anxious, knowing who they belonged to. Caleb sets up a meeting with Harry (Robert Beck), while Nate tells Tracy everything. She is fuming and warns him not to meet Harry alone, suggesting he ask Cain to come with him.

Caleb tries to appear unfazed as he meets with an intimidating Harry. But when Caleb insists on stopping any illegal activities, Harry's heavies step in and he knows he's in trouble. Will anyone come to his rescue?

3. Liam is captivated by Charity

Jonny McPherson as Liam and Emma Atkins as Charity in Emmerdale. ITV

Charity must stick to her plan to cut Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) out of her life, and Mack seems happy to have survived his misstep with his ex. Charity is soon accepting a dare from Gail (Rachael Gill-Davis) to proposition the next person to enter the Woolpack.

This turns out to be Liam, who looks slightly terrified as he is booked on a date with Charity. He's awkward when he arrives at The Hide for their date, but he soon becomes intoxicated by Charity's charms!

Will Charity find Liam just as enthralling, or will she decide this date was a bad idea?

4. Gabby is furious over Suni

Gabby is not happy. ITV

Back from Portugal, Gabby and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) agree to keep her near-kiss with him a secret. Later, Suni jumps at the chance when Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) complains over the lack of a new chef at The Hide, and Vic offers him a job.

But owner Gabby is unimpressed at the news and vents to pal Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant). Suni starts work and Gabby reacts badly, but can they come to an understanding over his relationship with the man who jilted her, Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope)?

5. Cathy opens up to Wendy

Gabrielle Dowling as Cathy and Susan Cookson as Wendy in Emmerdale. ITV

A tearful Cathy opens up to Wendy about her continuing struggles, having been away for months after learning she may have premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Wendy also works hard to keep her and Bob's (Tony Audenshaw) relationship going despite his insecurities.

With Cathy's problems, Bob's recovery after a heart attack and the fact that Wendy had an affair with Liam, is there any hope for them to get back on track?

