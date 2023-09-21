Sophie, the adoptive mother of Gail's son, 13-year-old Oscar, explained that he has been diagnosed with a rare type of aplastic anaemia.

When Gail questioned if there was treatment available, Sophie revealed that Oscar needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible. Sophie wasn't a match, and Gail realised that Sophie was asking her to get tested.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Although in shock, Gail agreed, but when Sophie spoke about tracking down Oscar's biological father, this was the moment we learned that Ryan is on the birth certificate.

Gail made out that she wasn't in touch with Ryan, and urged Sophie to hold off looking for him until they knew whether Gail was a match.

Sophie later contacted Gail to tell her that her bone marrow test was booked for the following morning, and Gail lied to both Ryan and her boss Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that she had a dentist appointment.

But with the stakes so high, will Gail be forced to tell Ryan the truth? And how will he react when he does inevitably hear that they have a child together?

You can find help and support concerning aplastic anaemia here: theaat.org.uk.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.