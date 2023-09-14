However, Kensit's most iconic soap role is now available to watch once more on ITV3 as Sadie King arrives in the village of Emmerdale for the latest episodes in its Classic Emmerdale slot.

In scenes from 2004, Kensit made her dramatic arrival as Sadie via a helicopter and the Dales were never the same again.

Yet, what happened to Sadie King in Emmerdale?

RadioTimes.com has you covered for all you need to know about Sadie King in Emmerdale.

Who was Sadie King in Emmerdale?

Sadie King was the first wife of Jimmy King and a central antagonist in the soap from 2004 to 2006.

The daughter-in-law of family patriarch Tom King, Sadie held a position of power within the King family and also engaged in a lusty romance with brother-in-law Matthew King.

Following her bitter divorce from Jimmy, Sadie went on to get engaged to the wealthy Alasdair Sinclair (Ray Coulthard) and married him - to the resentment of his mother Rosemary Sinclair (Linda Thorson). However, Sadie soon left Alasdair for Matthew.

What happened to Sadie King in Emmerdale?

Patsy Kensit as Sadie King arriving by helicopter in Emmerdale in 2004. ITV

Sadie arrived in Emmerdale via helicopter in 2004 and swiftly threw her weight around with the King family and business empire, clashing with Tom's girlfriend Charity Tate (Emma Atkins).

However, it became clear that Sadie would not be happy with Jimmy who was keen for a family and she was not - resulting in her getting contraceptives injected behind his back. When this was exposed, their marriage was in crisis.

Sadie pursued a number of illicit liaisons, including with Robert Sugden (then played by Karl Davies) and with Charity's cousin/lover Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Determined to not be supplanted by Charity as the female authority in the King family, Sadie conspired with Cain to trap Charity in a lustful clinch so images of the event could be exposed to Tom.

On Tom and Charity's wedding day, Sadie exposed the images and Tom and Charity's marital plans ended when Tom humiliated and dumped Charity.

In the aftermath, Charity swore revenge on Sadie and soon conducted an affair of her own with Jimmy and recorded their liaisons - during which Jimmy confessed Sadie's own scheming and their strained marriage.

On Jimmy's birthday, Charity arrived and exposed everything, playing the tapes, and punching Sadie in the face. Charity soon departed the village in triumph, while a heartbroken Tom disowned both Jimmy and Sadie.

Eventually, Sadie wormed her way back into the business by securing land that Tom wanted for a new development, gaining a strong stake in the King empire once more.

Patsy Kensit as Sadie King and Matt Healy as Matthew King in Emmerdale. ITV

No longer of much use to Sadie, Cain was swiftly discarded after their affair and took his revenge by killing Sadie's dog, to her horror.

Despite this, Sadie secured further strong positioning in the King family by interrupting their rival Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell) amid her plans to flee the country from her attempted murder trial.

Blackmailing Zoe, Sadie managed to secure the Tates' manor Home Farm at a reduced price for Tom King, earning her more of his respect and love.

However, Zoe was ultimately found not guilty of attempted murder and departed the village after causing a gas leak and explosion at Home Farm.

Following this success, Sadie began a passionate romantic affair with Matthew. As Tom planned to retire and let Matthew take over the reins of the company, Sadie looked set to rule the roost once more.

Yet, a bitter Jimmy discovered their affair and set out to end any hope of Matthew and Sadie being together by informing Tom.

In response, Tom told Matthew that he had to choose between his future as heir of the King empire or Sadie. A torn Matthew chose the business over Sadie, prompting her to flee the village.

When Sadie resurfaces she has become engaged to the wealthy Alasdair Sinclair but Matthew cannot let go of his love for her and storms into the wedding.

Patsy Kensit as Sadie King in Emmerdale. ITV

Despite exchanging vows with Alasdair, Sadie leaves him for Matthew when he professes his undying love for her, prompting them to return to the village as a couple.

Now a business power couple, Sadie pushed Matthew into scheming behind his family's back and pursuing lucrative deals without them and deceiving them. Eventually, his family found out and Matthew was disowned by Tom, leaving him and Sadie out in the cold.

In revenge, Sadie sought to sabotage the Kings' new showhome development and conspired with former lover Cain to cause its destruction.

However, the showhome exploded on the day of its launch and caused the deaths of young mother Dawn Woods (Julia Mallam), pensioner Noreen Bell (Jenny Tomasin) and estate agent David Brown (Peter Alexander).

Sadie was trapped inside the house with a furious Jimmy at the time of the explosion and he was badly injured. Amidst the wreckage of the house, Sadie struck Jimmy with a brick to the head, attempting to kill him.

Both were rescued but Jimmy survived and soon exposed both Sadie's involvement in the showhome explosion and her attempt to kill him to his brother Matthew. Horrified by Sadie's involvement and her coldness at the death of Dawn, in particular, Matthew ended their relationship in disgust.

After this, Sadie planned one final revenge on the Kings and teamed up with Cain to kidnap Tom and she played along as if she was a hostage herself, in an effort to collect a huge ransom for Tom's life.

During the hostage situation, Cain appeared to shoot Sadie with a shotgun and she seemed to die a bloody death. This prompted the Kings to pay the ransom to save Tom's life.

Patsy Kensit as Sadie King in Emmerdale. ITV

Yet, in a twist, it was revealed that Sadie's death had been staged and she met up with a triumphant Cain on the tarmac of an airport with their money.

Once confronted with Sadie, however, Cain decided to double cross her and abandoned her on the runway and took all of the money with him. Sadie was last seen looking in disappointment as Cain flew away on his private plane.

The last we heard of Sadie was in 2007 following the murder of Tom King when Matthew received flowers and a card from her for Tom's funeral. In response, Matthew disposed of the flowers.

