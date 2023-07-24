The character quickly established a relationship again with her daughter, who had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, and revealed she had left her family behind due to the abuse she suffered at the hands of Lola's father, Dan.

However, when Lola learned she had only months to live, an anxious Emma struggled to cope and decided to flee once again, earning her daughter's anger in the process.

Lola passed away at the end of May in heartbreaking scenes, with Kensit making a cameo appearance as Emma at Lola's funeral last month before swiftly departing.

Now, it has been revealed that Kensit will be making a further appearance as Emma later this summer after she was spotted near the show's set in Elstree in Hertfordshire.

So, will we be seeing Patsy Kensit return to EastEnders as Emma Harding?

Will EastEnders bring back Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma Harding?

RadioTimes.com understands that Patsy Kensit will not be returning to EastEnders as Emma Harding in a regular capacity.

However, fans will have to wait and see if a further guest appearance is on the cards for the actress after her funeral cameo.

The BBC declined to comment on the social media rumours when approached by RadioTimes.com, however, Kensit herself confirmed a comeback in an Instagram post of the show's title card, captioned: "Someone has just been in Walford."

The news was first reported in the press by The Mirror, with an insider telling the publication: "Patsy has been back in Albert Square filming on multiple occasions this month – so it seems fans have not seen the last of Emma. Patsy has really impressed the bosses, and is a big hit with the rest of the cast. She loves the show too, so she was thrilled to be asked to return as Emma."

Could Emma make an unexpected visit to see her grieving granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) or wish to make amends with Lola's widower Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick)? We'll have to wait and see, but we imagine not everyone would be pleased to see her.

Regardless of whether Emma makes a surprise appearance, both Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) are set to make their big returns to Walford later this summer and we can expect fireworks from them and their son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) too.

Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) recently reunited with his ex-wife Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) off-screen in Birmingham, but fans will soon see Yolande back on the Square.

Finally, we can also expect Kim Medcalf to make her long overdue return to the Square as Sam Mitchell, having taken a break earlier this year.

