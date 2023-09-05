Meanwhile, Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) turns violent again after some news which dashes her hopes for a solution, while Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and half-brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash) embark on a secret trip.

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) wants to get away for good, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is full of remorse and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) longs for his ex.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 11th - 15th September 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Lydia tries to process her rape ordeal

Karen Blick as Lydia Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Lydia struggles in the aftermath of her rape at the hands of Craig Reed (Ben Addis) next week.

Star Blick told RadioTimes.com and other media that Lydia will continue to conceal her attack from her loved ones in a bid to protect them, and you can read more on that here.

Revealing her first thoughts on the storyline, the actress said: "My initial reaction was, 'Please don’t do this to Lydia, please!' I felt very protective of her, of the character, and conflicted as an actor, because it’s an important story, it needs telling.

"But then, this terrible thing happening to somebody you are so close to, and the repercussions for that character going forward," she explained.

"A few weeks after that, myself and James Hooton got an email regarding a story meeting with Jane. So I was semi-prepared; James, who plays Sam, he had no idea about it at all.

"So we just went up together to the office, and as Jane started telling the story, I think James was thinking Lydia was going to have an affair.

"He was going, 'Oh, I see where this is going!' and he was kind of shaking his head. And I thought, 'You really don’t, James!' and just kept my mouth shut. And then when Jane said, 'And then Craig rapes Lydia,' the two of us… It kind of hits you, it’s a shocking thing to hear.

"I saw the look on James’s face, and he was just shaking his head again and said, 'I didn’t expect that.' Both of us had tears in our eyes. It was a really moving, strong reaction; certainly the strongest reaction I’ve ever had to a potential story, emotionally."

More like this

Will Sam discover what has happened to his beloved wife?

2. Cathy spirals after her diagnosis

Bob has a health scare after Cathy's violence in Emmerdale. ITV

There's relief for the Hopes when Cathy is finally diagnosed with PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder). Dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is sympathetic, but she's disappointed and desperate when her treatment plan is to manage her symptoms, with no cure on the horizon.

At the B&B, an upset and volatile Cathy blindsides Bob by insisting she wants a cure for her PMDD. But despite the best efforts of Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), Bob and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), Cathy is unrelenting in her wish for a cure.

In a heated moment, Cathy throws a garden ornament through a B&B window, just missing Manpreet. As Wendy tries to intervene, Cathy takes her anger out on her and shoves her to the ground! Bob runs to help, but feels a twinge in his chest, and Manpreet checks him over.

Cathy is worried, but Wendy tells her to leave him be. Cathy runs off, bleeding from a cut on her hand, and is found by Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson). Cathy begrudgingly allows Liam to look at her cut, and appreciates Liam's promise to listen to her. But as she jumps to conclusions, what will Cathy do next?

3. Cain and Caleb unite for mystery road trip

Moira is not happy with Cain. ITV

After receiving a mysterious text amid some sibling banter at the Woolpack, Cain asks Caleb if he would like to get out of town for a bit.

Following a furtive phone call, Cain is determined to keep the reason for their road trip a secret, and asks Caleb to come up with an excuse for Moira (Natalie J Robb) and watchful Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

Cain and Caleb make a pact to stick together as they head off on their mysterious trip, while Moira is furious that Cain has left when she asked him not to. But what are the pair up to?

4. Gabby plots an exit

Claire King as Kim Tate and Rosie Bentham as Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale. ITV

Still simmering with resentment after being jilted and lied to by Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope), Gabby insists on selling up her share of the Tate businesses, as sole owner of The Hide. But will she go through with this plan?

Gabby recently humiliated herself by trying to kiss married man Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), and then tried to rope him in on her revenge scheme. But can she dust herself off and move on?

5. Manpreet is guilt-ridden

Manpreet is complicit in a lie. ITV

Grieving Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) admits she needed son Charles's (Kevin Mathurin) support more than she let on after Victor's (Eddie Osei) death.

But Manpreet feels guilty, as she continues to keep Charles's secret that he framed his father for theft before Victor died.

Will Manpreet come clean to Claudette, or can she help her in some other way?

6. David pines for Victoria

Joe-Warren Plant as Jacob and Matthew Wolfenden as David. ITV

Despite months passing since his break-up, David admits to adoptive son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) next week that his feelings for ex Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) are burgeoning once more. But we get the sense that Jacob isn't happy about this. Why?

It's been rumoured that actor Wolfenden is to leave his role as David, but will he and Vic part on good terms?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

You can also find information and support about PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) via the Mind website.

