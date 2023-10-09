Emmerdale confirms Aaron Dingle return in Cain kidnap twist

After two years away from the ITV soap, Danny Miller has reprised his role as a disgruntled Aaron, who has been kidnapped by his uncles.

Emmerdale has confirmed that it is in fact Aaron Dingle who Cain and Caleb ( Jeff Hordley and William Ash ) and have kidnapped in explosive scenes during tonight’s (Monday 9th October) episode.

In truly shocking scenes, viewers saw Moira (Natalie J Robb) discover Aaron, who had been tied up after Cain and Caleb kidnapped him.

According to the Dingle brothers, Aaron had gotten himself involved with the Italian mafia and stole £30,000 from them, leaving them no choice but to rescue their nephew.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Aaron has been trying to live a new life in Italy with Adam Barton (Adam Thomas), attempting to grieve his sister’s death. Aaron is less than impressed to be tied up by Cain and eventually comes face to face with Chas (Lucy Pargeter), who he still blames for Liv’s death.

Ahead of his return to the Dales, Danny Miller caught up with RadioTimes.com and other press about his return, saying it has been “amazing” to be back as Aaron.

He said: “I’ve obviously been back a couple of times, but this time it feels like I’m very appreciative for the job, I’m very thankful for being back here. And obviously I have a family now that needs feeding and so that makes it a fun way to do that.

“Being round the corner from them now, because we’ve relocated over here and stuff shows that I really want to commit to the show and just show them and the audience how much I love it, and how much respect and thanks have got for it.”

ITV

With the fairly dark scenes in tonight’s episode, Miller teased things could take a darker turn for Aaron, as he will eventually have repair relationships with other characters.

“There is a reveal that he’s lying, which kind of really sets the tone for the character that he has completely changed. It makes for a really interesting story arc, but eventually it’s going to sort of come out why he has done it,” Miller explained.

“That money will be put to good use at some point, whether that’s through Aaron or not is a different story, but the money that is his he thinks will be put into good use somehow, which will play out that week.”

Miller noted that if Aaron goes back to the village, he will have “a lot of repairing to do with various different characters”, which will make for “an interesting arc”.

Aaron Dingle’s return comes after Miller initially left the role in November 2021.

At the time of his departure, a spokesperson for the ITV soap said: “Danny has achieved so much during his time at Emmerdale playing the role of Aaron. He has had to tackle some of the hardest hitting storylines and has made a lasting impact on the show.

“Aaron is a character our viewers took into their hearts and have followed his rollercoaster journey for years. Danny will be hugely missed and we wish him all the best going forwards.”

As Aaron returns to the village, the Dingle family are in for a shock with an upcoming storyline that’ll include every single one of the iconic family.

While the ITV is keeping under wraps what the major storyline is, producer Laura Shaw teased what fans can expect.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: “We’re going to be doing something a little bit special with the Dingles. I think pretty much all family members are going to be involved in the episodes, and I can say they were filmed in a slightly different way from our usual style.

“True to form, we’ve played with the format a little bit. I can’t say much, but I can say there are lots of secrets being revealed.”

The producer added that she had seen some of the episodes and described them as “very memorable”.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.