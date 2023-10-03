Meanwhile, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) finds the strength to tell her family about her rape at the hands of childhood friend Craig Reed (Ben Addis). How will they react?

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) finds herself in trouble when 'Simon' aka Harry (Robert Beck) turns nasty, while Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) reels from Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) news.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for the week of 9th - 13th October 2023.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Who will Mack save - Chloe or Charity?

Mack has to choose who to save first, Chloe or Charity. ITV

Mack and Chloe are preparing to go to Scotland for a holiday, with the hope of moving there soon. But what Mack doesn't know is that Chloe has heard a conversation between him and his ex, Charity, and she's sick with betrayal.

When Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) shares how she managed to forgive husband Nate's (Jurell Carter) cheating, Chloe is optimistic that she can forgive Mack. Chloe is happily reassured when Mack says he loves her, while he makes peace with Charity as they resolve that their relationship is over for good.

Mack kisses Charity on the forehead, but as they pull away from a tender hug, the moment has been witnessed by Chloe. She approaches the pair and asks what's going on, and Mack makes excuses - but although Chloe feigns ignorance, her smile drops when left alone.

A look of pure hate overcomes Chloe, and after she and Mack drop off baby Reuben with Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), Chloe is withdrawn as she drives her and an oblivious Mack away from the village. They find Charity broken down at the side of the road, and Chloe has mischief in mind as she offers her a lift.

The tension in the car could be cut with a knife, but Chloe then intentionally misses their turn and drives on towards the moors. She plans to abandon Mack and Charity somewhere remote, but Charity has had enough of Chloe's attempts to push her buttons and demands to be dropped off.

Mack fears fireworks, but the day takes a terrifying turn when a car smashes into them. Things are eerily still inside the car as Mack regains consciousness, but panic sets in when he realises the vehicle is suspended on the edge of a cliff!

As a frightened Mack escapes the car, it creeks and shifts, and Charity is frozen with fear as she wakes. A panicking Chloe also regains consciousness, but is forced to put her faith in Mack as he tries to get the two women to safety.

When Chloe knocks on the wheel, though, the car starts to slip away. Chloe and Charity both reach out to Mackenzie, but who will he save first?

2. Lydia tells the Dingles about her rape ordeal

Sam, Belle and Mandy listen as Lydia bears her soul in Emmerdale. ITV

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is upset that wife Lydia has apparently 'gone to her mother's', and he doesn't know why. Kim Tate (Claire King), who now knows the truth, subtly tests the waters to see if Lydia has told Sam her harrowing secret.

But the pair are panicked when they try to call Lydia's mum and hear that Lydia isn't there. Kim is flustered when Sam demands she tell him what she knows; while at the B&B, a broken Lydia listens to Sam's voice message. Stunned, his words strike Lydia as she questions her decision to run away.

At home, Sam's worst fears are confirmed when Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) reveals she thinks Lydia's having an affair. Mandy does her best to explains her suspicions, with Sam desperate to make sense of things.

But the family are thrown when a fragile Lydia arrives home, ready to reveal what happened to her. They're left reeling when Lydia confides her trauma, as she admits she was raped by Craig. How will they react? Will Sam be the rock that Lydia needs?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

3. Chas in danger as Harry shows true colours

Robert Beck as Harry and Lucy Pargeter as Chas in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas is oblivious to the danger she's in when Harry, posing as 'Simon', convinces her to go on a drive with him. Meanwhile, Chas's brothers Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) know Harry's true nature, and they rush off upon hearing he's been seen with Chas.

In the village, Cain and Caleb are frustrated to find they're too late to save Chas, as Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) tells them that Chas headed out with 'Simon'.

Cain, Caleb and Nate are on a mission to rescue Chas, just as she's finally realising that she's in trouble, when Harry switches from charming to pure rage. Will she be okay?

4. Suni's shock over Jai's confession

Chris Bisson as Jai and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana as Suni Sharma. ITV

Suni struggles to process the truth, after Jai's admission that they are brothers. Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) comforts Jai, who's beating himself up.

He's uneasy when Laurel recommends giving Suni time to process everything. Anxious Jai is relieved when Suni later arrives, ready to talk. But Jai and Suni are soon in for another shock. What's going on?

