Meanwhile, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is feeling low, and finds a source of comfort in Harry (Robert Beck); and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is forced to spend time with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).

Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) is struggling with son Charles (Kevin Mathurin) amid a tough day, while Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) are still determined to follow through with their plan and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) has an admission.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Traumatised Lydia Dingle confides in Kim Tate

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) questions Craig Reed (Ben Addis) at his offices, asking why he was let go from work experience. Craig takes the opportunity to manipulate the story, suiting his own fabricated version of events.

Craig leads Samson to believe that something happened between him and Lydia, and Craig looks grimly satisfied to have manipulated Samson as he welcomes him back to work experience.

Speaking loudly on the phone to Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling), Samson is overheard by Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), who confronts him. Mandy now believes from Samson that Lydia may have been having an affair with Craig, and she's determined to get to the truth.

Lydia is horrified when an upset Mandy confronts her outright, and Lydia runs away in a panic after shutting her down. Kim is soon alarmed to find Lydia sobbing, and she is unable to cope with Craig's lies any longer as she tells Kim that he raped her.

Lydia is heartbroken when Kim eventually tells her that she'll need to tell Sam the truth. But will Lydia admit her ordeal to her husband?

2. Chas Dingle connects with Harry - but what does he want?

On the anniversary of baby Grace's death, Chas is struggling, and is frustrated when young daughter Eve wants to go to the park instead of visiting the grave. At the graveyard, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) reflects on how life has moved on, but Chas is in quiet torment, feeling stuck in the past.

Chas asks Paddy to join her for a drink, but he turns her down to go for lunch with Mandy, leaving Chas feeling alone. Later, Harry introduces himself as 'Simon', and buys Chas a drink. The pair settle easily into each other's company, but his intentions remain unclear.

Chas and 'Simon' bond over their late children, but she admits bringing him home was a mistake, so he kindly agrees to sleep on the sofa. When Chas heads upstairs, Harry searches the backroom, looking coldly at a photo of her and half-brother Caleb.

Paddy is unimpressed to catch 'Simon' leaving the Woolpack the next morning, and Chas is unwilling to talk about it. Paddy later tells Chas that Eve wants to live with him from now on, and Chas puts her foot in it with a comment about Mandy and motherhood, and is forced to leave Eve with a worried Paddy.

With tears streaming, Chas calls 'Simon', but what exactly is his game?

3. Cain Dingle and Caleb Milligan's plotting continues

While Harry seems eerily fixated on Caleb, we see Caleb and half-brother Cain completing a phase of their mysterious plan. But the pair remain on edge.

Later, Cain and Caleb go into abandoned farm Wylie's on mysterious business - but what are they up to? Is it linked to Harry in any way, or will their end goal be a total shock to us all?

4. Will Charity Dingle confess to Chloe Harris?

Hearing Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Chloe's engagement news, Charity turns on the charm with a flustered Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), demanding another date.

At the B&B, Chloe and Mack arrive and are seated on the next table, bringing Charity's jealousy back to the surface as she lashes out at Liam. Despite her efforts to avoid Chloe, Charity is dragged into a conversation with her at the playground the next day.

A cry from baby Reuben and a hot temperature panics Chloe, who asks reluctant Charity to take her and Reuben to the hospital. Guilty and awkward Charity tries to comfort grateful Chloe, and Reuben is given the all-clear. But as Chloe is glad to clear the air, will Charity confess her fling with Mack?

5. Claudette Anderson struggles to forgive son Charles

An honest and emotional Charles gives late father Victor (Eddie Osei) the eulogy he deserves as his conflicted mother Claudette watches on. Will she be able to forgive her son?

We can only assume that by this point, Charles has admitted that he framed Victor for theft before his death. Charles is also seen apologising to Tom after recent events, but will Tom be understanding?

6. Jai Sharma makes a mystery confession

It's been a quieter time for Jai of late, following his grief for his late adoptive father, the much-missed Rishi (Bhasker Patel). But next week, Jai makes a confession. What does he have to say, and who does he say it to? Has Jai been struggling more than we've seen?

