As Laurel and Jai got ready together, Rishi and Georgia popped round to talk with the groom.

Rishi danced around the truth while Georgia implored him to tell his son the real truth – Jai's real father is Rishi's brother.

Jai was absolutely furious to hear the news – more upset that Rishi had kept it a secret for so long – while Rishi was devastated to have broken the promise he gave his mother 30 years ago.

While Rishi left Jai and Laurel's insisting he wouldn't be coming to the wedding, Georgia said she would still go after all.

At the church, Georgia called Rishi and begged him to be there for his son or else he would regret it for the rest of his life.

Rishi knew he needed to be at the church and started to get ready – but he didn't make it.

At the end of the episode, Jai was contemplating missing his father on his wedding day and it was down to Georgia to give him the pep-talk he needed to contemplate forgiving Rishi.

Jai gave a heartfelt speech about his dad to the wedding party: "We've had our ups and downs, me and him lately, but that's daft isn't it, because life is too short. First chance I get I'm going to tell him how much he means to me."

But Jai would never get to tell Rishi, as it was then revealed Rishi was dead at the bottom of the stairs.

Viewers will see Jai discover his dad's body in tomorrow's episode.

Speaking about leaving the ITV soap after 12 years, Bhasker said: "Thanks for watching Rishi over the years. I feel privileged to have been part of the show for 12 years.

"I have loved it and will miss it enormously, especially my friends and working in the beautiful village of Emmerdale. Thank you for watching. Stay safe, Bhasker."

Speaking about the complex storyline, Chris explained how disappointed Jai was that Rishi didn't show up to the wedding.

"Prior to the wedding they had had a significant run-in but by the time the wedding went ahead Jai was hopeful his dad would attend," he added.

"In the church Jai kept turning around to see if his dad was going to turn up. And at the wedding reception he kept looking at the door to see if his dad was going to walk in. The whole thing was making Jai anxious and he realised he just needed to get on and enjoy the day – as the day was about Laurel. But he was really disappointed that Rishi wasn't there."

Speaking about the impact of the twist, Chris shared: "I suppose it would be nice if somebody could watch this story and take something away from it – maybe resolve a difference that they have, before it's too late. It would be nice to think the show could have a positive effect. Life really is too short."

