Finally, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is feeling low as her ex Paddy Kirk's (Dominic Brunt) romance with Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) flourishes.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 25th - 29th September 2023.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Mack proposes - but Chloe has a confession

Lawrence Robb as Mack and Jessie Elland as Chloe in Emmerdale. ITV

Chloe tells her stunned sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) that she thinks she's pregnant again, and when Mack catches her ordering a test on her phone, he's speechless.

Chloe reveals her symptoms, and Mack's elation goes into overdrive as he proposes to Chloe, who giddily accepts. The couple reveal their engagement and baby news to close friends, and Chloe heads to the toilet feeling caught out, while Mack prepares for a grilling from his friends and family.

Mack fends off sister Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) concerns about the rushed engagement, while pal Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) sees right through to his wish for another baby.

But Chloe reveals to Amy that her period has arrived, so she's not expecting after all.

As Mack chats excitedly about their unborn baby, Chloe keeps quiet, believing he won't want her without the new baby.

Chloe is consoled by a confused Amy, but the next day, guilty Chloe admits the truth to Mack. How will he react?

2. Troubled Charles turns violent

Charles pins Tom to the bar in a rage. ITV

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Ethan Anderson (Emile John) take the day off to help reluctant Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) plan late husband Victor's (Eddie Osei) funeral. Manpreet encourages Claudette, and the pair bond.

More like this

Struggling with Charles's secret - that he framed his dad - Manpreet leaves him a voicemail, begging him to return. Charles arrives home, and tries to build up to confessing to his mum. But when Claudette praises his virtues, he slinks out guiltily.

Tom is troubled to see Charles drinking heavily in The Woolpack, and his attempts to help only riles Charles up further. Charles lashes out and Tom retorts back, but is soon pinned to the bar by Charles - to everyone's shock.

After some threats, it's the arrival of Charles's family that snaps him out of his rage as he releases Tom. Charles flees, and his loved ones are worried.

Manpreet later begs Charles to confess the truth, but will he listen?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Gail and Ryan struggle with a recent revelation

Rachael Gill-Davis as Gail and James Moore as Ryan in Emmerdale. ITV

Gail's secret has now been revealed to Ryan, after days of furtive phone calls, a private meeting and some news about a mystery someone. But how will the couple move forward with the weight of what Ryan has learned?

What exactly has Gail been hiding, and what will it mean for her and Ryan? You'll have to keep watching to find out!

4. Chas is jealous over Paddy

Chas is jealous of Paddy's relationship with Mandy. ITV

Chas and Paddy are grateful to be united as they explain Paddy and Mandy's relationship to their daughter, Eve. But Chas later struggles to hide her jealousy.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) reassures Chas that she's a good mother, and that Eve will always love her.

Will Marlon's kindness be enough to give Chas a boost as she continues to come to terms with her change in family situation?

Read more:

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.