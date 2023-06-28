Played by Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana, cousin Suni could prove crucial to smoothing things out between his uncle Rishi (Bhasker Patel) and Jai (Chris Bisson), who's still not speaking to his dad after he kept his adoption a secret .

The Sharma family are in for a surprise when an unexpected visitor rocks up to the village ahead of Jai's wedding in Emmerdale .

Outside of his family affairs, Suni will also cross paths with Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), who's recently found himself single and might use the distraction.

Rishi and Jai may use Suni's help to reconcile. ITV

"Suni arrives just in time for the wedding of his cousin Jai to Laurel but it's Nicky who soon is making the most of his arrival," Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson said in a statement.

"We are delighted to have Brahm join the Emmerdale family. He certainly hits the ground running as we throw him right into the heart of a big Sharma story."

Nicky has recently split up from Ally. ITV

As for Ramana, the actor said he's delighted to join the Emmerdale gang, while also giving fans more insights into his "confident" character.

"Having watched the show with my mum and dad growing up it feels surreal," he said.

"I'm so grateful to everyone here for making me feel so welcome. Confident, magnetic and very fashion-conscious, Suni looks forward to injecting some flair to the Emmerdale village. He's not afraid to be his true self and go after what (and who) he wants," he continued.

The actor also highlighted the importance of having a character like Suni on a long-running series, discussing the 'privilege' to bring real-life stories onto the screen.

"I think what Emmerdale does brilliantly is making sure there's accurate representation of real people and telling their authentic stories," he said.

"Bringing a wonderful character like Suni to life on a continuing drama is incredibly important to me as it gives exposure to a demographic which is sadly still under-represented so I truly hope to do him justice, and thank Emmerdale and its fans for the privilege."

