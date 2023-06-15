Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) relived her traumatic experience at the hands of her murderous sister, Meena (Paige Sandhu).

Fans of Emmerdale had a slight blast from the past in last night's instalment of the ITV soap (14th June).

It all came about when Charles (Kevin Mathurin) clashed with his daughter Naomi (Karene Peter) over her attempt to bond with her grandfather, Victor (Eddie Osei).

Charles and Claudette (Flo Wilson) have insisted he's not worth the time of day, refusing to accept the convicted violent criminal could have changed after a stint in prison.

But caring Manpreet implored Charles to show Naomi some compassion and allow her to air her side in the difficult debate.

She said: "If you don't want the battle, maybe you should do what [Naomi's] doing and give him the benefit of the doubt."

Charles snapped: "You know what happens when you open the door to a monster. It's what you did with Meena."

Emmerdale's Victor.

As a recap, evil Meena took the lives of three in the village, and one more off screen, while also attempting to kill Vinny and Manpreet. She also kidnapped and mentally tortured her sister.

While it stirred traumatic memories for Manpreet, fans were delighted to hear the iconic killer's name once more.

"A MEENA MENTION???" one gasped.

Another added with a thumbs up: "A few Meena mentions on Emmerdale tonight."

While there are no immediate plans for Meena to return, actress Paige Sandhu told us at the British Soap Awards last year she'd always be up for a return.

