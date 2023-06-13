Meanwhile, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is shocked to the core by news of her dangerous ex, and Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) finds a concerning social media message.

The aftermath continues as Caleb Milligan (William Ash) remains in a coma in the hospital - but who pushed him over that ridge ?

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) face a setback after their romantic reunion, while Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) is a cause for concern and Jay Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) have a dilemma.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 19th - 23rd June 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Suspects are questioned as Caleb Milligan fights for his life

Mack is arrested in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) watch over half-brother Caleb who is in a coma after being attacked. Chas is suspicious of Cain when two detectives arrives to question him, while Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) fears that Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is involved, and Will Taylor's (Dean Andrews) strange behaviour makes his wife Kim Tate (Claire King) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) suspect him.

Just as they're leaving for a trip away, DS Raveley arrives to question a panicked Will, but he's relieved when Kim and Gabby corroborate his alibi. When the detective is gone, though, Kim demands the truth about Will's shifty behaviour. Leyla's own alibi, however, is fragile - and Mack tries to play dumb when he is also questioned.

Mack's alibi is another which doesn't add up and Chloe fails to back up his story, leading to Mack's arrest. The police grill him at the station, and things are looking rather damning. Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) worries for Mack too, and Chloe is losing faith in his innocence.

Meanwhile, Chas hears that Caleb is being brought out of his coma and heads back to the hospital, where she is shocked to see Charity by his bedside! The two women argue about whether Mack is guilty, just as as emotional Nicky (Lewis Cope) arrives to see his dad.

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) urges Leyla to tell the police the truth, while Chas accuses Cain and Zak of hiding something. Will Caleb be okay - and who was it that tried to kill the scheming man?

2. Belle Dingle hears news of killer Lachlan White

Bradley Johnson as Vinny Dingle and Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Belle and Tom King (James Chase) are relieved when Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) finally gives them the time alone that they crave. But later PC Swirling (Andy Moore) arrives to tell Belle that Lachlan White (Tom Atkinson) is being moved to another prison. A shaken Belle opens up to Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) about her anxieties around Lachlan's prison transferral. She's worried about overwhelming Tom after her previous admissions, so decides not to confide in him.

But Belle books an appointment with her therapist, and Jai accidentally triggers her anxieties. Vinny finds her in a fragile state, while Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) unwittingly reveals to Tom that Belle has dealt with a lot of trauma, leaving him worried over what she hasn't told him. Tom demands the full truth from Rhona and Jai, but is worried when he can't get hold of Belle.

When Chas hears that Belle has disappeared on her own, she and Tom head off to look for her. But their history makes things awkward between them and Tom apologises to Chas for what happened when he was younger. The pair soon find Belle and fear that her mental health has taken a turn for the worse. Are they right?

3. Amelia Spencer gets a creepy message

Amelia confides in Sarah. ITV

As Mandy returns to her salon, she finds it in chaos with Amelia filming a video. Amelia tries to convince her boss that social media exposure will be good for the salon, and later tries to convince dad Dan (Liam Fox) that her social media page could benefit herself and baby daughter Esther. Dan is reluctant, but eventually agrees to trust Amelia.

Amelia is excited about her new project, and is thrilled when a new subscriber asks to donate to her page. With some coaching from Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), Amelia is ready to make some cash - but soon she is forced to admit to Sarah that she's been sent a creepy message. An unaware Dan is impressed when Amelia's phone continues to buzz, but she's unnerved by another message.

Still, she's pleased to be making money and heads off shopping. Dan is proud of Amelia, but knows he has very little understanding of the world of social media. Is Amelia in danger?

4. Mandy Dingle and Paddy Kirk's intimacy struggle

Dominic Brunt as Paddy and Lisa Riley as Mandy in Emmerdale. ITV

When Mandy and Paddy return from their time away, and announce their relationship to his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), Chas is upset. When left alone, Mandy makes her moves on Paddy, but is deflated when he makes excuses. The couple feel the pressure as the villagers hear of their reunion, and when Mandy asks Paddy to stay the night, he puts her off again with more excuses.

While doing Rhona's nails, Mandy confesses her worries about her lack of intimacy with Paddy, but is boosted by Rhona's fresh perspective. Paddy, meanwhile, speaks to best pal Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and awkwardly admits the reason behind his intimacy problems with Mandy. Feeling better after a pep talk from Marlon, Paddy arrives at the salon to woo a stunned Mandy. Will they get things back on track?

5. Zak Dingle's family worry about his health

Steve Halliwell as Zak Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

With Chas already wondering what Cain and Zak are hiding, we later see Chas and Belle worrying about Zak's mobility. Is there an underlying health issue, or is the beloved character simply in need of more support as he grows older? Zak's life has been a quiet affair since the loss of his wife Lisa (Jane Cox) a few years ago, but are we set to see more of him as his loved ones rally round?

6. Jai Sharma and Laurel Thomas's holiday blues

Jai and Laurel's trip to Australia may be off. ITV

Jai and Laurel have been happier than ever since getting back together, but next week they are worried when they can't afford to visit Australia, resulting in new friction in their household. Australia is now the home of Laurel's father, Doug Potts (Duncan Preston), so it seems the family are keen to spend time with him. But will they be forced to cancel this plan?

