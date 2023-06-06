Yes, it's time for another soap 'whodunnit' next week: Caleb Miligan (William Ash) has made himself some serious enemies and, after he shows his true colours, he's left for dead. But by whom?

Elsewhere, lovebirds Tom King (James Chase) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) are struggling to find some alone time thanks to Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel). Will they find a solution?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 12th - 16th June 2023.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Caleb vs the village

William Ash as Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale ITV

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is seething that half-brother Caleb has moved into the B&B, but Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) wants to prevent a fight and suggests letting the family decide Caleb's fate.

Dingle court is soon in session, including Belle, Cain, Charity (Emma Atkins), Chas (Lucy Pargeter), Moira (Natalie J Robb), Nate, Noah (Jack Downham), Sam (James Hooton) and Zak (Steve Halliwell).

But when Caleb makes a surprise appearance and insists he's staying in the village, what will the 'court' do next?

Moira tries to steer Cain from his ideas of revenge, while Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) turns up for work despite her heartbreak over lying Nicky (Lewis Cope).

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), meanwhile, rejects an apology from Caleb - but when Charity spots Mack with Chloe, she offers Caleb a drink and they bond, finding solace in each other.

The following day, they agree to keep the night before a secret, while Gabby is worried about facing the locals after her mortifying discovery.

A tense altercation with Caleb follows, which leaves her upset. Caleb reaches out to Leyla again, and just when it seems she might forgive him, a row between Charity and Mack leads to the revelation that she slept with Caleb - and Mack squares up to him...

2. Who attacks Caleb?

Caleb Miligan lies at the bottom of a ravine in Emmerdale ITV

As the week continues, Gabby is still upset, and protective Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) simmers on her behalf.

Cain is not impressed with Charity, and is furious when he hears that Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is selling the Mill to Caleb. When Caleb goads Cain, he lunges for Caleb and is pulled away by Chas and Moira.

Later, Caleb enrages Mack further, when Mack only came to apologise for the day before. Mack issues him with a threat, while Will is still fuming and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) supports fragile Leyla to prevent her from relapsing, and assures her that Caleb will get his comeuppance.

The villagers soon unite against Caleb in The Woolpack, and Caleb takes verbal pot shots at each of them until Chas throws him out amid everyone's murderous glares at Caleb. What he fails to notice is that he's being pursued by a mystery person, and on a woodland ridge that night, Caleb is blindsided by a figure who pushes him over the edge.

More like this

A number of villagers return from suspicious outings - Mack, Leyla, Cain and Will. Caleb's lifeless body is sprawled on the ground, but who pushed him and will he survive?

3. Chloe's ultimatum for jealous Mack

Chloe gives Mack a choice. ITV

Mack assures Chloe that he's over Charity, but Chloe is conflicted when he asks to spend the day with her. There are feelings bubbling between the pair as they return from their day trip, and they head upstairs together.

The next day, Mack seems keen to embrace their new situation and Chloe tries to disguise her delight. But when Mack is reluctant to tell Charity that he and Chloe are now a couple, Chloe is frustrated.

When a jealous Mack confronts Caleb over his fling with Charity, though, Chloe is hurt by Mack's behaviour. She eventually offers Mack an ultimatum - he must choose between her and Charity.

Who will Mack choose, and will it all be too late if Mack is behind Caleb's injuries?

4. Belle and Tom crave privacy

Three's a crowd for the couple. ITV

When Tom moves into Holgate, Rishi is thrilled to have the company. But Tom's girlfriend Belle is left frustrated to have acquired a third wheel in their relationship.

So, when Tom hears that aunt Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) needs a babysitter, he volunteers to look after his cousins as a way of getting some quality time with Belle. But will it all go to plan?

