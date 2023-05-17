Caleb is hellbent on destroying Kim Tate (Claire King) to avenge her treatment of his late father, Frank Tate (Norman Bowler) and take back the wealth he believes is his. In order to gain her trust, Caleb suggested Kim should buy Butler's Farm from Moira.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) made the decision to sell her beloved family farm in tonight's Emmerdale (17th May) after a huge setback - and it's all down to her scheming brother-in-law Caleb Miligan (William Ash) .

Moira has been dedicated to keeping the place afloat; but she has mounting debts, and long working hours that are affecting her time with her family. Still, she was nowhere near giving up - and that's where Caleb got involved.

While Moira and Nate (Jurell Carter) were loading the van with meat deliveries, Caleb waited nearby and, when the pair wandered off for a coffee, he headed straight for the stacked boxes.

All became clear later, when one of Moira's biggest clients arrived to confront her, presenting a pack of burgers that had screws embedded in the beef!

Moira was horrified, and Nate offered an explanation that the machine used to cut the meat must have loosened. But the other man was unimpressed and threatened to take his business elsewhere.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Outside, Moira's husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) approached just as she was pleading with the client to give her one more chance, offering a discount by way of an apology - with a shifty-looking Caleb joining them.

Moira was relieved and grateful when the client relented, but matters only got worse when she later received a phone call telling her to expect a visit from health and safety, as an anonymous someone had reported her over the foreign objects found in her produce.

Her client also got a call from health and safety, so he went back on their agreement; and Moira was distraught over how quickly things had crumbled around her.

Natalie J Robb and Jeff Hordley as Moira and Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV/Mark Bruce

Looking out at the fields with Cain, Moira conceded that although the land meant a great deal to her, and her late daughter Holly Barton was buried there, she now had no choice but to sell up.

Will Moira go ahead with this - and will she and Cain discover that Caleb is behind all the recent problems?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.