Meanwhile, scheming Caleb Milligan (William Ash) sets out to manipulate sister-in-law Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) lies in order to spend more time with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Now that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) knows all about husband Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) cheating , those around Mack and the mother of his son Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) learn the extent of their lies.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) still longs for Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is left upset by nephew Tom King (James Chase).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 15th - 19th May 2023.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Mack and Chloe face their shame over fling

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle and Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd. ITV

When his sister Moira pieces together his months of lies, Mack is filled with shame –but her words later leave him determined to fix things with Charity. Is Mack hoping for far too much at this point?

At the hospital, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) arrives for cuddles with baby nephew Reuben, and self-loathing Chloe reveals that Mack is the baby's father. Amy is stunned and can't believe what Chloe has done. How will Chloe move forward, and will Mack be able to win Charity over?

2. Caleb plots to take over Moira's farm

Caleb Milligan at Home Farm in Emmerdale, ITV

With no idea that he's out to destroy her, Kim Tate (Claire King) is fully on board with Caleb's plan to convince Moira to sell them Butlers Farm. As Caleb continues to act the interested observer in the face of Moira's financial hardship, his son Nicky (Lewis Cope) is stressed by several failed attempts to enter Kim's password which almost lock her laptop, and tells Caleb they need to find another way in.

Meanwhile, at Butlers, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) joins Moira in the field, and Cain is shocked when Moira emotionally concedes that she can't keep the farm afloat.

Caleb watches from a distance, and Cain is later wary when Caleb arrives after being invited by Moira. Caleb suggests a possible way out for her, but Moira is not impressed with his suggestion to sell the farm to Kim for the stud farm. In the end, Moira swallows her pride and tells Kim to make her an offer.

But little does Moira know that she's now a pawn in Caleb's plan against Kim, as we see Caleb in a secret meeting with contact Adrian, who hands over USB sticks to allow him to install malware on Kim's laptop so he can access her passwords. What's next in Caleb's scheme?

3. Wendy lies to spend time with Liam

Susan Cookson as Wendy Posner and Jonny McPherson as Liam Cavanagh. ITV

Nurse Wendy and doctor Liam bond when Wendy discovers Liam's secret – he's a published author going under the name of Anna Le Monde! Wendy and Liam enjoy each other's company as she helps him with the ending of his short story.

But when she lies to her partner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) in order to join Liam at a murder mystery convention, Liam is rather taken aback. Is Wendy hoping for something more than friendship with Liam? And what about poor, oblivious Bob?

4. Mandy continues to pine for Paddy

Mandy only has eyes for Paddy. ITV

Despite Mandy's attempts to stick to a platonic relationship with Paddy while he continues to recover from his mental health struggles, it could not be clearer that she's madly in love with him. Their chemistry, as well as Mandy's feelings, become more and more obvious to those around them as Paddy pays Mandy a visit at her salon.

Even though she recently set up an online dating profile, Mandy only has eyes for Paddy. Might Paddy feel the same way, paving the way for a romantic reunion some time soon?

5. Jimmy is upset by a setback with Tom

James Chase as Tom King and Nick Miles as Jimmy King, ITV

Although Jimmy promised never to mention late brother Carl (Tom Lister) to his nephew Tom, it's not so simple when Jimmy's own son shares the same name! But when an inadvertent mention of Carl Senior leads Tom to flee the scrapyard while visiting Jimmy, Jimmy is crushed. Can the two come to an understanding about the past?

