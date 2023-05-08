Paddy has been struggling with his mental health in recent weeks and has been seeking some comfort from his former flame, Mandy.

Sparks were flying between Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) on tonight's Emmerdale (8th May 2023).

It goes without saying the pair get on, and are very comfortable in each other's company, but there's been a romantic undertone of late.

While they know getting together isn't exactly ideal, they equally enjoy being around each other and in tonight's episode, Paddy asked to stay a little while longer at the Dingle farm house.

Meanwhile at the pub, word got around that they were getting close, and Chas was quick to insist nothing would happen with Paddy and Mandy, reassuring he was still on a journey with his mental health.

But at the Dingle's, the tension between Mandy and Paddy got too much - and they shared a kiss!

The romance was short-lived as both became increasingly uncomfortable at the thought of what they'd just done.

Paddy ran off - but is it really over with them?

And with Mandy clearly smitten, can she hide her true feelings for him for much longer?

