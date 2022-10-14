His exit may have been a long time ago now, but fans of the ITV soap are known to be interested in the history of those who frequented the famous village - particularly as Emmerdale is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary .

Scott Windsor (Ben Freeman) had his fair share of shocking storylines in Emmerdale . The son of Viv Hope (Deena Payne), Scott was on screen until 2007.

So, whatever happened to Scott? Well, we've compiled this handy guide which tells you everything you need to know on his time on the show.

What happened to Scott in Emmerdale?

First introduced in 1993, Scott was originally played by Toby Cockerell. The character was a troubled teen who fell in with the wrong crowd, a gang who he joined to steal from the post office. Adopted dad Vic Windsor (Alun Lewis) was so disgusted that he disowned Scott, who left the Dales to join the army in 1996.

Two years later, Freeman took over the role as Scott was brought back to the village, with the character said to have been discharged from the army for mental health reasons. But it was later revealed that the real reason was due to him having an affair with the wife of a high-ranking officer.

On the night that Vic is killed, Scott began a controversial relationship with adoptive sister Kelly (Adele Silva). But their fling took a toll on Kelly, who tried to end her life as a result of their secrecy. Their half-sister Donna (Sophie Jeffery) revealed the truth after finding a letter detailing the affair, and Kelly left the village.

Scott later had a one-night stand with Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell), and she became pregnant. But with Zoe in the grips of schizophrenia, she couldn't remember the event and became convinced that Scott had raped her. Eventually, after giving birth to baby Jean, Zoe accepted that her encounter with Scott was consensual.

The pair later tried to embark on a relationship, but Zoe's heart wasn't in it and she ended things between them. Not long after, Scott grew closer to another of his stepsisters, Dawn Woods (Julia Mallam), and they had an affair.

But when Scott attacked convicted rapist Frank (Rob Parry), son of Pearl Ladderbanks (Meg Johnson), Dawn retracted her initial alibi for him and Scott was given a 12 month suspended prison sentence.

When Zoe used him, Scott attacked her and she stabbed him with a syringe full of ketamine in self-defence, before stabbing him a second time. Scott survived and was determined to get his revenge, but Zoe was acquitted of attempted murder. Scott reacted by taking Zoe and Jean hostage at Home Farm with a gun, but mum Viv managed to convince him to let them go.

Another violent altercation led to a short stint in jail for Scott, and upon his release, he began a romance with young apprentice Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb). The pair teamed up for a con, but they were soon caught out.

This was the last time Scott was seen on screen, with the show revealing that he left to stay with an old army friend in London. He left Debbie in charge of the local garage, and contacted Viv to say he wouldn't be back. Viv was killed in a fire in 2011, but Scott did not return for her funeral.

