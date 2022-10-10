Who was Jackson in Emmerdale as Aaron remembers former character?

During an emotional chat with his terminally ill gran Faith (Sally Dexter), Aaron was reminded of first boyfriend Jackson Walsh's (Marc Silcock) harrowing experience when Faith relayed her struggle to accept her failing body.

Aaron explained how Jackson felt after being paralysed in an accident, and how that led him to decide to end his life - something that Faith has also secretly decided for herself.

But Aaron went on to tell Faith of his happier memories with Jackson, which included a holiday to Whitby. He added that he arranged a skydive, which Aaron backed out of while Jackson had the time of his life. Aaron smiled as he told his gran how Jackson had teased him for ages for "bottling it".

But while long-term viewers may remember Jackson, some fans may be wondering exactly what happened to the character. Read on as we delve into his story.

What happened to Jackson in Emmerdale?

Marc Silcock as Jackson Walsh in Emmerdale. ITV

In 2010, Aaron was struggling to come to terms with his sexuality. During this time, he met Jackson, a proudly out gay man. With his anger issues boiling to the surface, Aaron ended up hitting Jackson, which got him arrested and charged with assault. Eventually, supported by Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), Aaron found the strength to come out in court as he apologised for his violent actions.

Jackson accepted that Aaron was sorry and full of regret, and the two men began a relationship. But on a night out together, everything changed. What began as a fun evening full of laughs as Paddy and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) joined the boys in a gay bar turned into a nightmare as Aaron hesitated to tell Jackson how he felt about him.

When Jackson drove away alone, his car ended up stuck on the train tracks, and there was no time for him to break free as a train headed his way and crashed. Aaron heard the commotion and rushed to find his boyfriend - but later at the hospital came the news that, although Jackson had survived, he was now paralysed from the neck down.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jackson was devastated, and Aaron and Jackson's mum Hazel Rhodes (Pauline Quirke) were by his side to help him through as he adjusted to his disability. However, the idea of never being able to do anything for himself again left Jackson inconsolable, and after several months passed he told them that he wanted to die - but he couldn't do so alone.

Aaron was adamant that he didn't want to be involved, while heartbroken Hazel felt she had little choice but to agree to Jackson's pleas. But Aaron found he couldn't stay away, and when Jackson's day of choice arrived, Hazel faltered.

So, in a split second, Aaron made the decision to help Jackson end his life. Afterwards, videos were revealed in which Jackson confirmed that this was his wish, and that the police shouldn't blame Hazel and Aaron.

Still, the pair were both arrested and Aaron stood trial for murder, but the footage ultimately helped to exonerate him. However, the effects of the ordeal have stayed with Aaron through the years, as the experiences of other villagers around him brought him back to caring for Jackson. Although, this is the first time since that we've seen Aaron speak in such detail about the subject.

Now, the fate of his gran could lead him to revisit that history all over again, as Faith passes away this week in upsetting scenes.

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You can find help and support at Samaritans.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.