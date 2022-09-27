Emmerdale star on Aaron's emotional return scenes with Liv and Faith

Danny Miller has revealed that his alter ego Aaron Dingle's return to Emmerdale is filled with emotional reunions.

*This article contains discussion of assisted dying that some readers may find upsetting.*

Aaron has come home after almost a year away, and he soon finds himself embroiled in drama as he discovers half-sister Liv (Isobel Steele) unconscious in their home.

The last time the siblings saw each other, Aaron was saying a painful goodbye to Liv, who was falsely imprisoned for the murder of Aaron's boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon). But now Aaron wants to apologise for leaving Liv during such a tough time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, Miller explained: "They do have the opportunity to make up; being away has made him realise that he needs to be there for her, and he wants to try and make amends.

"In terms of reconciling with Liv, I think it was unfortunate that [Aaron] left at that time, because they wanted to play the storyline that she was going to prison.

"I didn’t have much time in my contract, so it was unfortunate that he had to leave in that way, because I think they've always been so strong."

The star added that despite the circumstances of Aaron's exit, he believes it has paved the way for a stronger second act.

"It's made for a better return because it's a nice way of coming back into the show, and reconciling with Liv, but also having a bit of drama with every other story that's going on in the village," he said.

"There’s a lot of his family up to a lot of stuff at the moment, so it's been nice to be involved in pretty much all of it."

Amid Liv's ordeal, Aaron will be faced with saying his goodbyes to his terminally ill grandmother, Faith (Sally Dexter). Faith recently decided that, rather than let her cancer weaken her body and brain, she would prefer to end her own life.

Miller has filmed a heartbreaking heart-to-heart with co-star Dexter - and he tells us that the tears were flowing as Aaron bonded with Faith at this crucial time.

"It was really hard not to get emotional. The scene was never really written for us both to be blubbering, but by the end of it we both were," he recalled.

"We sort of talked about personal experiences in our own lives as me and Sally, and then we did the same as Aaron and Faith. To get the opportunity to share those scenes with her was amazing."

Sally Dexter as Faith Dingle (ITV) ITV

The actor added that Emmerdale is set to revisit a past storyline of Aaron's, which saw the character help his first boyfriend, Jackson Walsh (Marc Silcock), to die after he decided he couldn't live with being paralysed.

"I think [the scene will] be really effective as well, because it touches on so many issues, mental health-wise. What she's going through compared to what [Aaron] went through with Jackson, who gets a mention in it, which is nice, because it kind of does relate to them.

"Although Jackson was never necessarily dying, it was that Jackson wanted to [die]. I think that the way she's talking is what gets to him.

"And obviously where he first sees [Faith], she's very frail and pale. It kind of shocks him, it's like, ‘Wow, she is really deteriorating'. It’s then he realises, he doesn’t know what, but she’s obviously got something up her sleeve."

Emmerdale has worked on portraying the realities of Faith's storyline with Dignity in Dying, a campaign calling for change to UK legislation around assisted dying.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

