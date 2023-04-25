Poor Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) has been struggling with her mood swings and heavy periods, which have all resulted in her being prescribed the pill by Dr Manpreet.

There could be a surprise departure on the horizon in the coming weeks on Emmerdale , as a beloved character bids farewell to the village.

However, her behaviour took a turn and she became increasingly erratic, causing Manpreet to suggest she had PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder).

After suffering plenty of knock-backs including being asked to defer a year at school, Cathy struggled to come to terms with what her life was looking like.

She even ran away after lashing out at Bob, but in future scenes, she will return.

Cathy running away from Emmerdale village. ITV

However, her reappearance will be brief as she decides to get the help and support she needs.

In the coming week, Cathy will ask Bob if he's being the best dad he can be by letting her go and shortly after, she will tearfully leave Emmerdale.

Has Cathy gone for good?

Elsewhere in a dramatic week on Emmerdale, Mary realises she's being conned by deceitful Faye.

Despite finding an honest and truthful love with Faye, the first after coming out, she will soon discover it's all a scam and she'll be left heartbroken.

Speaking about the upcoming storyline, Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson said: "It's not going to be a happy ending; Mary's going to have her heart broken.

"I think what's really relevant for this story is how easy it is to be scammed, and how easy it is for love to stop us thinking logically. It doesn't matter what age you are, we're all vulnerable to being tricked or scammed and being catfished.

"It's a really heartbreaking story and Louise is just brilliant. She played it with a little bit of humour, but there's such sadness. I really enjoyed that story."

