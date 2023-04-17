And while she's been getting close to Faye, Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has confirmed she won't get her happily ever after here.

Viewers of Emmerdale have been enjoying seeing Mary (Louise Jameson) explore her love life after coming out as a lesbian.

In fact, the showrunner teased Mary will find herself the victim of a "heartbreaking" scam.

"We've got a lovely love story playing on screen with Mary. It's her first relationship since coming out and she's been really vulnerable, and really put herself out there.

"Unfortunately, it's not going to be a happy ending; Mary's going to have her heart broken."

Going into more detail, Hudson said: "I think what's really relevant for this story is how easy it is to be scammed, and how easy it is for love to stop us thinking logically. It doesn't matter what age you are, we're all vulnerable to being tricked or scammed and being catfished.

"It's a really heartbreaking story and Louise is just brilliant. She played it with a little bit of humour, but there's such sadness. I really enjoyed that story."

Meanwhile, Hudson confirmed there's also going to be another secret to mysterious Nicky (Lewis Cope).

The dishy newcomer won over Gabby with his charms but it was really just to get close to Kim Tate (Claire King) in order to rid her of her wealth so his dad, Caleb, can claim what's rightfully his as Frank Tate's son.

"There is still something else to find out, which I'm not going to tell you, but not all the secrets have been revealed yet.

"There is something else you're going to learn and there is going to be someone from Nicky's past turning up as well and you'll be left wondering what that means for Gabby. They're planning a wedding... is that going to go off?"

