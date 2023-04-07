Caleb was also revealed to be the father of Nicky (Lewis Cope) , and together the pair are plotting to take down lady of the manor Kim Tate (Claire King) and claim Home Farm as their own. As Caleb and Nicky stood over Frank's grave, we finally heard more about Caleb's motivations after months of speculation.

Fresh details over Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) true heritage were revealed in tonight's Emmerdale (7th April), following the mind-blowing revelation that the character is the secret son of the late Frank Tate (played by Norman Bowler) .

When Nicky asked how he could stand being around the Dingles, with Caleb's half-brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) having kept him away from their mum Faith (Sally Dexter), Caleb pointed out that Faith had never shown an interest in getting to know him, yet the Dingles had welcomed him into the family, so he had no problem with them.

With that resolved, Caleb delivered a brief history lesson on the Tates, with an edited version of how his half-brother Chris Tate (Peter Amory) died. Caleb then detailed how everything Kim had was stolen from Frank's name and his own work, adding that it was time Kim paid for her crime.

This meant that Nicky would have to keep playing oblivious Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) by romancing her, but he was more concerned with making sure Caleb impressed Kim, and stopping him from seeing any more of Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi). As a result, Caleb later told Leyla that he just wasn't that into her after all, and she stormed off.

Meanwhile, at Home Farm, Caleb made a point of agreeing with Kim's doubts over their stud farm. He gave her an alternative solution, which eventually won her over. With Kim taken in by Caleb, he remarked, "the bloodline always wins in the end".

As for Nicky, he spent time discussing wedding plans with Gabby; keeping up his act at the house. When left alone with Caleb, Nicky was impatient when Caleb confirmed that things were going well with Kim - but Caleb was in his element as he made himself at home.

By the following day, Nicky was not happy when Caleb was too familiar with him in front of the others, but his attempts to get away from Gabby for any length of time were thwarted when she ensured he got his nanny job back from Kim. Caleb merely advised him to go back to Home Farm, where a surprise was waiting for Kim.

This turned out to be a letter, telling Kim that there was a new claimant for Frank's will, as he had another heir. Caleb enjoyed toying with Kim, piling on the pressure as he explained to Nicky that all of this wasn't about his inheritance. He wanted to punish Kim by "going for the jackpot". Will the pair succeed, or might Kim be able to gain the upper hand?

