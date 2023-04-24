It had been a big episode for the manny who got into a scrap with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) after he was caught trying to pinch a car from the garage.

Mysterious Nicky (played by Lewis Cope) has finally revealed his latest secret on Emmerdale – he's in a relationship with Ally!

Hardman Cain doesn't need an excuse to turn up the heat and when Nicky poked the beast, the beast fought back, pushing him to the ground.

Nicky didn't stop there as he went to take a wrench to Cain, but Caleb (William Ash) yelled for his brother to watch his back.

As a result of Caleb trying to keep his son a secret, Nicky had to take a not-inconsiderable beating.

Caleb watches as Cain attacks Nicky in Emmerdale. ITV

The child-minder caught up with his dad later on looking worse for wear, and it's safe to say Caleb was absolutely furious about the stupidity of his boy, taking on Cain like that.

Seemingly not getting any sympathy from his dad, who was more resolved than ever to get what's rightfully his from Kim, and desperate for some kindness, Nicky met up with Ally in a country road and the pair caught up on their unexpected meeting last week.

But finally we found out who Ally was - and in turn, found out Nicky's final secret.

The pair appear to be in a relationship, meaning Nicky is gay.

What does this mean for Nicky's engagement to Gabby? And can he keep his true identity hidden until Caleb has defeated Kim?

