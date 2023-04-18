Meanwhile, Tom King Jr (James Chase) is back and ready to reconnect with old friend Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper). Is love in the air? Plus, Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) tries to numb his pain, leading to worrying consequences, while Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) ends up turning violent with dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw).

Nicky (played by Lewis Cope) targets Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) next week, having already eyed up the Audi the latter has been working on in his garage. When the pair come to blows, will Cain discover that Nicky is actually his nephew ?

Elsewhere, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) has a big decision to make over her future with Faye (Jane Gurnett), and new mum Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is struggling.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 24th - Friday 28th April 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Nicky crosses unwitting uncle Cain

Caleb watches as Cain attacks Nicky in Emmerdale. ITV

The garage is in Nicky's sights as he plots to get money for his dad Caleb Milligan (William Ash), so he picks the lock and searches for the keys to the Audi. But he's caught out by a stone-faced Cain, and after an exchange, Cain reacts by punching Nicky in the stomach. Nicky buckles in pain, and Caleb refuses to intervene.

So Nicky furiously grabs a spanner to retaliate, only for Cain to throw another punch – this time to Nicky's face. Late to wife Moira's (Natalie J Robb) birthday bash, Cain confides that he's disappointed in himself for his actions, unaware that he was actually fighting with his own nephew.

Moira assures Cain that he is making progress with his temper, while elsewhere, Caleb is not happy when Nicky reveals he was planning to steal the car. Caleb reminds his son to stay in his own lane, leaving him feeling resentful. As the week continues, Caleb quizzes him on his whereabouts the night before, and Nicky admits he was with someone.

Desperate to get away from his dad, Nicky rushes away with 'fiancée' Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), but once at the Woolpack, Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) tells Gabby and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) that Nicky had a fight with Cain. Will Nicky be able to wriggle out of their questions?

Tom King Jr returns to the village

Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle and James Chase as Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

A mysterious figure is seen watching Belle, and when the person bumps into her it's revealed to be Tom, the son of the late Carl King (Tom Lister). Belle and Tom have a past, having been pals briefly in childhood. Now, Belle and Tom naturally flirt with each other as they catch up on their lives.

Tom asks Belle out for a drink, and there's a glint in her eye as the pair agree to meet the following day. Is this the start of a promising new romance? And what brings Tom back to the village? Is he merely there to visit his uncle Jimmy (Nick Miles), who only recently confessed his sadness over his lost loved ones?

Will Marshall survive drinking binge?

Laurel is horrified to find Marshall unconscious. ITV

When Marshall catches Cathy with some bottles of vodka from the B&B, the two troubled teens head off together to drink, hoping to blot out their individual pain. Sharing their troubles, they're soon on the road to self-destruction as they take turns swigging from the bottle – and Marshall has no intention of stopping.

As Bob, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) search for Cathy and Marshall, Cathy is sick as the adults arrive and Marshall hands over the vodka. Laurel hopes she has got through to him, while her son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) feels rejected when Marshall takes himself off to bed.

But in his room, Marshall has opened another bottle of vodka and continues to drink to numb his feelings. The next day, Laurel finds Marshall unconscious with vomit around his mouth, and she let out a horrified scream. Will Marshall survive, or has her discovery come too late?

Troubled Cathy attacks Bob

Cathy runs away from Emmerdale village. ITV

Cathy's struggles worsen when her headteacher suggests to a thrown Bob that she should defer for a year, because she won't be granted an access arrangement without an official diagnosis. Doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) previously explained that Cathy may have PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder).

However, they are still waiting for her to be formally informed on whether she has the condition. Cathy tries to persuade Miss Cathcart to allow her to still take her exams, but after drinking with Marshall, Cathy is ashamed. She flies off the handle with Bob and accidentally scratches her dad with her keys.

Bob holds his bleeding cheek, but after cooling off, Bob tries to give his daughter a hug. Once he leaves, though, Cathy grabs a packed bag and, staring at the B&B with tears in her eyes, she heads out into the night. Will Cathy be found?

Will Mary leave with new love Faye?

Will Mary leave with Faye? ITV

Faye tells Mary that there's been a fire at the women's refuge, so Mary suggests holding a fundraiser. But when Faye announces that she needs to return to Ecuador to help run the refuge, Mary is floored when Faye asks her to go with her.

Mary chats to daughter Rhona (Zoë Henry), who is relieved when a conflicted Mary decides to turn Faye down. But when Mary calls in on Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), she opens up to her over the fact that it's Rhona that led her to reject the offer.

Suzy says she regrets not going with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) to Canada, but knows that at least Vanessa is coming back. Mary is left with a lot to think about – will she have a change of heart and leave the village for pastures new?

Chloe struggles with motherhood

Amy supports new mum Chloe. ITV

Chloe is still struggling with baby son Reuben when she gets a call from mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) on Facetime. Kerry manages to talk Chloe round, and sister Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) is glad to hear it. Will Chloe's boost in confidence help her tackle the new challenge of being a mum? And when will everyone learn that Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is Reuben's father?

