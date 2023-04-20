Nicky has been stringing along unwitting fiancée Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) in a bid to get his hands on her share of Kim Tate's (Claire King) assets, as per Caleb's plan to avenge his late father Frank Tate (Norman Bowler).

Another layer of Nicky (Lewis Cope, above) and dad Caleb Milligan's (William Ash) secret Home Farm scheme seemingly appeared in tonight's Emmerdale (Thursday 20th April), as a man called Ally (played by Josh Horrocks) turned up.

But as Nicky pandered to Gabby's feelings of loneliness and brought the subject back to their wedding tonight, he was horrified when, in The Hide, he came face to face with Ally.

Ally looked gleeful as Nicky squirmed, while Gabby was happy to meet who she assumed was an old friend of Nicky's. But after getting acquainted over drinks at the house, it became clear that all isn't as it seems as when the two men were left alone.

As Ally told Nicky he had landed on his feet at Home Farm, Nicky instructed Ally not to ruin things for him, before swiftly ordering him to leave and not come back!

Actor Horrocks has taken up the role of newcomer Ally after previously guest starring in the soap back in 2020. In his previous role, Horrocks played a character called Josh, who got chatting to Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick). At the time, Vanessa was letting off steam in a bar amid dealing with her bowel cancer diagnosis.

So, how much more are we likely to see of Ally as Nicky's storyline continues over the coming weeks, and who exactly is he? Read on as we delve into all the possibilities.

Who is Ally in Emmerdale?

While Ally acted like a pal of Nicky's, it couldn't be more obvious that there's more to the story. With Nicky clearly rattled by his presence, is Ally in fact an old enemy of his? Perhaps this isn't the first time Nicky has pulled off a scam, and Ally is actually there to stir up trouble out of revenge for whatever chaos Nicky might have inflicted on him on the past?

Or could Ally merely be in the know about Nicky and Caleb's current plotting, and be looking for a cut of the cash? He certainly looked to be having a lot of fun as he got friendly with Gabby, with Nicky warning him about flirting with her. Maybe Ally will threaten to tell Gabby everything, or plan to take her attention away from her beau in a bid to secure a role in what may unfold.

Taking this theory a step further, Ally could already be directly involved in the plot to fleece Kim, but be far less invested than the highly strung Nicky is as he enjoys making trouble. Whoever the mysterious Ally is, Nicky will be keen to stop Gabby from coming into any further contact with him, so he must be someone who can throw a huge spanner in the works.

The show's producer Jane Hudson recently told RadioTimes.com and other press that Nicky does have another secret. "There is something else you're going to learn and there is going to be someone from Nicky's past turning up as well and you'll be left wondering what that means for Gabby," she explained. Is that person from Nicky's past Ally?

