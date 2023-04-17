The dashing newcomer won over Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and it wasn't long before the happy couple were engaged to be married.

ITV soap Emmerdale only just revealed a huge bombshell surrounding Nicky (Lewis Cope), but there's something else viewers don't know about him just yet.

But Nicky was too good to be true and in gripping scenes, viewers found out he was actually Caleb's (William Ash) son, and the pair were trying to take down Kim Tate (Claire King) because Caleb is the rightful heir to Frank Tate's wealth!

While we thought Nicky's only secret was how much he hated Gabby and was using her for her proximity to Kim, it seems he might be hiding something else, too.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at a recent event, Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson teased the upcoming drama.

"There is still something else to find out, which I'm not going to tell you, but not all the secrets have been revealed yet. I appreciate all your theories!

"There is something else you're going to learn and there is going to be someone from Nicky's past turning up as well and you'll be left wondering what that means for Gabby. They're planning a wedding... is that going to go off?"

As for the actual secret, viewers will have to keep watching to find out what else Nicky could be hiding from his fiancée.

Hudson also hinted there's heartache on the way for Mary (Louise Jameson).

"At the moment, you've seen Mary falling in love in her first relationship since coming out and she's been really vulnerable. Unfortunately, it's not going to be a happy ending; Mary's going to have her heart broken."

Hudson added how Rhona's mum will find herself "scammed" at the hands of a "catfish", ultimately resulting in a "heartbreaking story".

"Louise is just brilliant," Hudson added. "And she played it with a little bit of humour, but there's such sadness. I really enjoyed that story."

