His baby, Reuben, is sick and mother Chloe (Jessie Elland) needs some support - but when Charity finally puts two and two together, will she explode or will she be willing to listen to her hapless husband?

It's sure to be an explosive week in Emmerdale when Mack's (Lawrence Robb) baby secret is finally revealed to fiery wife Charity (Emma Atkins).

Elsewhere, Caleb's (William Ash) deception continues, Nicky (Lewis Cope) keeps up his act and Rhona (Zoe Henry) has an idea for Tom King Jr (James Chase).

Read on for your essential Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Monday 8th - Friday 12th May 2023.

1. Mack's secret is revealed

How Mack has been able to hide his son from Charity in plain sight is the newest wonder of the world. Constantly shifty and worried about every move, Mack has hardly hidden his guilt well... but madly-in-love Charity married him anyway. His odd behaviour becomes too much to ignore in the coming week when Nate worries his best friend is kidding himself when he debates about how to balance his marriage with his son. At the same time, poor baby Reuben is desperately ill in hospital with meningitis and Chloe is also fearful he's got a bleed on his brain.

At The Woolpack, Dan remains positive about Reuben's chances in front of Mack, but after too much drink, the Scot loses it and punches Dan before wandering off into the night. Charity wonders what's caused this unexpected outburst and sets about keeping an eye on her husband.

Nate, meanwhile, encourages Mack to visit his son in hospital - after all, Mack could regret not spending time with his son if the worst was to happen. Risking his relationship, Mack heads to the hospital to be with Reuben and Chloe as he has another scan. Thankfully, Reuben's scan is clear - but Mack's problems are far from over. Charity and Amy go to the hospital to surprise Chloe, but get a shock of their own when they see a very emotional Mack with Reuben and Charity finally puts the pieces together... Don't take your eyes away for a second of this unmissable drama.

2. Mandy hides her feelings for Paddy

The will-they-won't-they get back together saga continues between Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy (Lisa Riley) as the former also progresses with his mental health journey. Paddy is worried about he handled things with Mandy and invites her round to lunch. Mandy is a great support to Paddy and reassures him he's doing really well - but thinks turn intimate, Mandy worries. After reminiscing on their past, they share a kiss. Mandy is beside herself, thinking they made a mistake, and Paddy rushes off.

The next day, Paddy apologises to an emotional Mandy, who does her best to conceal how she's really feeling. Vinny wonders if Mandy's set enough boundaries, but it's clear she's still pining for her ex. Desperate to move on, she signs up to a dating app - and even encourages Liam to do so, too. It isn't long before she gets a match, but is she ready to date?

3. Paddy get help outside Emmerdale

As he continues his journey with his mental health following his attempt on his own life, Paddy attends a man club away from the village. Not knowing anyone and very nervous, Paddy finds the courage to speak up and tells everyone how he's been battling his demons. He finds friendly faces and shared problems meaning Paddy has some people outside the village to connect with. He agrees to return and it's clear Paddy's moving in the right direction.

4. Gabby is oblivious

Gabby couldn't be any more excited for her upcoming wedding and as they officially get a date for their wedding, her love for Nicky grows and she pulls him upstairs to the bedroom. Nicky, who's got a lot on his mind isn't exactly in the mood and has to turn her down, before heading to see Ally... Gabby remains oblivious when Nicky deletes an incriminating message, and her fiancé is further dismayed when she catches Ally and Gabby chatting. Is Ally about to blow things for Nicky?

5. Caleb shows his true colours

Will is getting sick and tired of Cain getting in his business and he sets about confronting his nemesis at the garage, but Will is forced to apologise quickly. However, a rogue remark from Cain about Kim sets the cat among the pigeons and it isn't long before a punch is thrown! Jimmy and Caleb run in and stand between the warring men. Later on, Kim confronts Cain about what he said, but Kim is clear: this is her final warning. As a result of the confrontation, Kim starts to have her doubts about Caleb and wonders where his loyalties really lie.

Later on, Caleb makes an error on the land purchase for the stud farm, and Kim decides enough is enough and terminates their partnership. However, a plan forms in Caleb's mind - Cain and Moira's farm borders with Home Farm... Kim is left intrigued when Caleb suggests he could betray his own family to get Kim the deal she wants. Will Caleb really hurt Cain and Moira like this?

6. Rhona has an offer for Tom

Tom's settling in nicely, but it was never going to be long before he ruffled some feathers. When Rhona goes into work, she is shocked and appalled to find Tom operating on Monty. But her anger is short-lived, as by the end of the week, she offers Tom a job. Will he accept?

