Described by the ITV soap as "a force to be reckoned with", Claudette won't be afraid to speak her mind. She's fiercely proud of her son's position in the church and Ethan's legal career, and it's said Claudette considers herself a caring matriarch.

There's a new face arriving in Emmerdale in the coming months, as Charles's (Kevin Mathurin) mum Claudette, played by Flo Wilson, lands on our screens.

But her love can sometimes be overbearing, and Charles admits to finding his mother too much at times – something the villagers are about to find out as well when they learn not to get on the wrong side of her.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What brings Claudette to Emmerdale, and what will Charles make of her arrival? We'll find out soon as Wilson started filming for the role earlier this month and will appear on screens later in the spring.

Jane Hudson, executive producer of Emmerdale, said: "We are delighted to welcome Flo Wilson to the cast of Emmerdale. Her talent and experience will bring a new dimension to the show, and we can't wait for viewers to see her in action. She's certainly going to ruffle feathers in the Anderson household."

More like this

Wilson added: "I feel blessed that I was chosen to play Claudette and I hope to make the Emmerdale family proud of the work that I will do.”

Charles actor Mathurin said he has had the "privilege" of working with Wilson before, and she is "perfect to bring Claudette to life".

"Flo is a wonderful soul, an amazing actress and is already settling in."

Wilson has over 40 years of experience on stage and screen and is most notably known for her roles in Brassic, Death in Paradise and Top Boy. She's also had multiple theatre roles at the National Theatre, the Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse and many more. Wilson will soon appear as Mrs Wheatley in the third and final season of Sanditon, too.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.