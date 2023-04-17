The ITV soap is no stranger to bringing back old characters after recently announcing the return of Thomas King Jr. and this summer we'll have another comeback to look forward to.

Emmerdale will be bringing back a familiar face in the coming weeks, according to boss Jane Hudson.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at a recent event, Hudson revealed what's coming in the next couple of months on the ITV soap.

"Before we get to the end of summer, we'll have a familiar face returning which I think the audience will be absolutely delighted with," Hudson cryptically teased before adding she hopes they'll be a part of the action "for the foreseeable".

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Keeping cards close to her chest about who the mystery Emmerdale character is, Hudson did reveal they will be connected to upcoming wedding storylines.

Adding there'll be "at least one wedding" before summer's up, Hudson added: "Everybody's connected to somebody in Emmerdale, aren't they? I could tell you a family but it wouldn't help you in the slightest. The returning character is coming back for one of the weddings..."

As for who this could possibly be, it might be easier to think about who could be getting married. So far, the only engaged couples are Charity and Mack (who's wedding airs this week), and Nicky and Gabby.

Nicky and Gabby's upcoming wedding (if it goes ahead at all given Nicky's deceitful secret) would throw up the most likely comebacks.

Could Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) make her way back for Gabby's big day? Or could another Tate make their way back to cause trouble?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.