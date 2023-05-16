Flo Wilson arrives as Claudette , mum of vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) - and things are off to a rocky start! Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) gets passionate with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), all while her oblivious partner, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), rejects a kiss from Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles).

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is left frantic next week, after a car collision with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) leaves young Angel's life in serious danger. Meanwhile, tensions between Jimmy (Nick Miles) and nephew Tom King (James Chase) spiral as the latter copes with two massive shocks.

Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) tries to put off Gabby Thomas' (Rosie Bentham) plans as his scheming dad Caleb (William Ash) celebrates success; and love may be on the horizon for Ryan Stocks (James Moore).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for 22nd - 26th May 2023.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Angel's life on the line in car crash

Nicola finds Angel unconscious ITV

With Jimmy distracted by his nephew Tom, Nicola is fuming when their daughter Angel appears outside their home, waiting for her absent dad to take her to the dentist. Stressed, Nicola decides they can still make the appointment and orders Angel to get into the car. Nicola is still ranting to Angel while driving them to the dentist, but when she crashes into Moira's car at an unsighted junction on the outskirts of the village, there's a horrific impact. In shock, Moira and Nicola find an unconscious Angel in the backseat of Nicola's damaged car. Who is responsible for the accident? Nicola's stress levels could well play a part, but viewers are also aware that Moira has been going through a tough time herself recently as she struggles to cope with her farm. Could someone face consequences with the police? And more importantly, will Angel be OK?

2. Tom learns two shocking secrets

Jimmy and Tom King square up ITV

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) plans to get Tom and Jimmy talking again, and all seems to go well - until Jimmy accidentally reveals an upsetting secret about Tom's late father Carl (Tom Lister). Tom is devastated to learn that Carl killed his own dad, Tom Senior (Ken Farrington), and rushes off, unable to process the information. Belles comforts Tom, but begins to worry about how he might react to her own troubled past. But later, she opens up about the day she accidentally killed friend Gemma as a teen, and it's a lot for Tom to take in. He makes another hurried exit, leaving Belle to fear she's ruined everything between them.

Over at The Woolpack, Tom is still on edge after hearing Belle's confession. Jimmy approaches him to defend Carl's actions, and Tom simply can't bear to hear it. The two men end up squaring up for a fight as their row escalates; and later, Nicola tells Jimmy that he did the right thing cutting Tom out of his life, as all the anguish was affecting the rest of his family. She reminds Jimmy that it's time to focus on them now, but how will Jimmy handle the situation after his wife and daughter are left in peril?

3. Charles' mum, Claudette, clashes with Manpreet

Flo Wilson as Claudette and Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson ITV

When Charles' mum Claudette arrives at the cottage, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is horrified to realise it's the same woman she had an argument with in the café earlier that day - not the best first impression! The two women get off to an awkward start when Claudette scolds Manpreet for her past treatment of Charles. Alone with Charles, Manpreet talks openly about her difficulties with Claudette, but has no idea that a nearby Claudette has heard every word.

Claudette takes every opportunity to upset Manpreet after the events of the previous day, and as the week continues, Charles and Manpreet are concerned when Claudette returns having put her back out. When Charles decides to look after his mum at home instead of joining her on their date night, Manpreet is disappointed. Can she and Claudette come to a compromise, or will it be a case of three's a crowd from now on?

4. Wendy cheats on Bob - with Liam!

Jonny McPherson as Liam and Susan Cookson as Wendy in Emmerdale ITV

Wendy meets up with Liam and reveals her plans for their night at the murder mystery convention, but he explains that the event has now moved online. Liam is touched over Wendy's efforts, though, as she prepares a celebration at the doctor's surgery to toast his writing award nomination. As they pop the champagne, the chemistry is sizzling, and as they don fancy dress and dance to some music, Liam and Wendy start to gyrate towards each other.

When Anna Le Monde wins the Murder Most Murky New Crime Writer of the Year award, the pair are caught up in the moment and things soon turn passionate. Later, Wendy is guilt-ridden about cheating on Bob. But working at the surgery together, Liam can't contain his desire and kisses her suddenly. Wendy responds, despite her surprise, and it seems an affair is well underway. And Wendy isn't the only one keeping a secret...

5. Bob rejects Bernice's advances

Bob and Bernice have an awkward encounter in Emmerdale ITV

With the pressures of working together having put their friendship under strain, Bernice opens up to Bob and they get back on track. But when Bob tells Bernice that he's always considered her beautiful, there's a moment between them. Bob covers by suddenly offers a flustered Bernice a top up of wine. Despite their chemistry growing and plenty of mutual flirting, Bernice is mortified when Bob rejects her drunken attempt to kiss him.

Fleeing the room, Bob is feeling guilty about the near-miss, with no idea that Wendy has already crossed the line with someone else. Bob struggles to cope with his feelings, knowing the moment with Bernice has ignited something. Bob and Bernice avoid any mention of it the next day, and Bernice tells Bob he must show Wendy how much he cares about their relationship. Why bother, Bob - you're much more suited to Bernice!

6. Nicky avoids Gabby as Caleb's plan steps up

Nicky tries to out Gabby off in Emmerdale ITV

Caleb pushes Nicky to keep persuading fiancée Gabby to move their wedding forward, as the sooner they're wed, the sooner they can get their hands on her share of the Home Farm wealth. As Caleb basks in the success of accessing Kim Tate's (Claire King) bank accounts via malware on her laptop, Gabby tries to convince Nicky to break their self-imposed sex ban. Nicky persuades Gabby that they should wait until they're married, and Gabby asks mum Bernice to walk her down the aisle. But will Gabby realise she's being played?

7. Romance for Ryan

Ryan is reunited with Gail ITV

Ryan is left stunned when a face from his past, Gail, appears in the village. He's suspicious of her motive for reappearing in his life, as it's been four years since he last saw her; but things soon change and the next day, Ryan and Gail are embarrassed when his mum, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), spots them after they've clearly spent the night together. Could it be love for Ryan?

