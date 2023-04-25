As the secret son of the late Frank Tate (Norman Bowler), Caleb is only working with Kim (Claire King) so he can get his hands on the wealth that she took from Frank decades ago. To do so, though, Caleb needs his son Nicky, who is masquerading as Home Farm's nanny, to play along.

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) warned son Nicky (Lewis Cope) that he had better step up in tonight's Emmerdale (Tuesday 25th April), as he refused to back down on his revenge plans.

But Nicky is tiring of pretending to romance Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), and it's been revealed that newcomer Ally (Josh Horrocks) is Nicky's lover. Tonight, we saw Ally giving Nicky a lift back into the village after their night together. Meanwhile, back at Home Farm, Gabby had been up all night wondering where Nicky was.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He returned home and, in front of Caleb, told Gabby that he had been drinking with 'old friend' Ally and stayed on his sofa, acquiring his black eye during the evening. In private, Caleb interrogated his son, assuming he'd been with another woman. Without admitting that he had been with a man, Nicky confessed that he had been with someone else the night before and he was sick of the lies and games.

At the Woolpack with Gabby, Naomi Walters (Karene Peters) clocked Nicky's facial injury and mentioned his fight with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). Gabby wondered why he hadn't told her, and Nicky told her and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) that he'd merely been looking for young Lucas's toy that Cain's son Isaac had taken.

At the garage, Cain insisted that Nicky had been trying to steal a car, which viewers know to be true – but eventually he handed over the toy that Isaac had indeed brought home. Will defended Nicky, and it looked like Gabby wasn't going to question Nicky's actions any further.

But, alone with Caleb once more, Nicky begged his dad to let him walk away from their constant scheming, adding that he could leave right then and there if he wanted to. When he told Caleb that he was sure to be found out soon, Caleb replied that he didn't need Nicky stealing cars as he was funding the 'business' with Kim – who is currently abroad – himself.

Nicky couldn't understand why Caleb was getting himself into debt, but Caleb was prepared to go to any lengths to continue his plotting and urged Nicky to act as a team to help him, and to think of his mum's future when securing the money. He added that Kim had "killed my dad, your grandad".

More like this

When Nicky pointed out that this could just be a rumour, Caleb suggested that they could already see just what Kim was capable of. "We are gonna make her pay. I do my bit; you keep smiling and you keep Gabby happy. You have got a job to do, so do it. It's time to step up and be a man."

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.