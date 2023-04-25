Meanwhile, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) comes to a distressing realisation, leading to her life being in danger, while Tom King (James Chase) is reluctant to connect with his uncle Jimmy (Nick Miles).

There's a new emergency in the Dales when baby Reuben falls ill , leaving mum Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and secret dad Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) worried sick. Will the little boy be okay?

Reuben's plight brings Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) closer together again as they remember daughter Grace, just as Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) leaves town and Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) looks to the future.

Read on for all the latest Emmerdale spoilers from Monday 1st – Friday 5th May 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Mack is torn as baby Reuben is rushed to hospital

Chloe and Mack in Emmerdale. ITV

Mack is pained as he watches Chloe struggle with Reuben and some shopping, and he steps in to help her. But Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) catches them together and tells them off, and Chloe promises it won't happen again.

Sarah isn't convinced, and later, with Sarah not around, Mack is awkward as he asks about Reuben, but is buoyed when Chloe invites him to join them for a walk. When she reveals she's taking the baby to Scotland to live, Mack is left reeling as he says a heartbreaking goodbye to his son.

The next day, Chloe panics when Reuben has a temperature and Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) suggests taking him straight to the hospital. When Chloe is told that Reuben likely has bacterial meningitis, her world falls apart.

Mack hears the news as it filters through to the village, leaving him shocked as he fights the urge to visit his son. Will he rush to be by Reuben's side? And where will this leave his new wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), who is still in the dark?

2. Mary attacked by con-woman Faye

Faye shows her true colours in Emmerdale. ITV

Despite her reluctance, Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) eventually offers her blessing for mum Mary to make her trip to Ecuador with new girlfriend Faye (Jane Gurnett). But later, at the auction, Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) is suspicious when Faye is cagey about a bank transfer for the auction fund.

Suzy relays her concerns to Mary, who is affronted by Suzy's claims and makes a large donation to Faye to prove her commitment. But the next day, Suzy offers Mary further evidence that Faye isn't what she seems. Mary tries to dismiss her again, wanting to believe that her dream is still intact.

However, she ends up testing the waters when she next sees Faye, and when the latter acts coy over money, Mary comes to accept that Suzy must be right about Faye after all. Faye soon coldly reveals her true colours, and an altercation over an envelope of cash turns physical.

Mary is left bleeding and concussed while Faye makes her escape. Will Mary be alright, and will Faye face justice for her scam?

3. Tom avoids the Kings

James Chase as Tom King and Eden Taylor Draper as Belle Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

When Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) works out that Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is seeing someone, Belle is guarded over the details. Belle's excited to meet with Tom at The Hide, and she urges him to reach out to his relatives.

But Tom is struggling with his unresolved grief for late dad Carl (Tom Lister), and things are awkward when Jimmy and Nicola bump into Tom. Jimmy feels hurt when it's clear that Tom is avoiding him, while Belle worries about Tom's reticence. Can Tom find a way to deal with the past without shutting poor Jimmy out?

4. Paddy and Chas bond over past tragedy

Paddy and Chas share a moment in Emmerdale. ITV

Little Reuben's illness leaves Chas and Paddy shaken, and the pair share a moment after the news reaches the village. Later, though, Paddy struggles with his grief when he visits their daughter Grace's tree. Will Paddy and Chas's shared memories of Grace help him, or might this painful reminder, alongside Paddy's recent struggles, lead to a setback for the lovable vet?

5. Cathy leaves the village

Bob drives Cathy away from Emmerdale. ITV

Cathy's troubles led her to flee the village after turning to alcohol and later accidentally attacking her worried dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw). Next week, Cathy assures Bob that he's being the best dad he can be by letting her go.

Soon after, everyone says an emotional goodbye to Cathy as she exits in a much less worrying way – but where is she heading, and will she be back? Plus, is she leaving to seek help for her PMDD, after weeks of waiting for a formal diagnosis?

6. Arthur and Marshall make plans

Marshall and Arthur make a date in Emmerdale. ITV

Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) ended up in a potentially fatal situation last week, when frantic Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) found him unconscious following a drinking binge. But happily, it looks like Marshall will survive this medical emergency.

Upcoming scenes will show Marshall and Arthur agreeing to go on their first date. While we don't yet know any other details, perhaps things are finally looking up for the pair. Is this the start of Emmerdale's biggest new romance?

