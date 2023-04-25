According to rumours, Karene Peters, who plays Naomi Walters, has decided to move on and will be filming her final scenes very soon.

ITV soap Emmerdale is reportedly getting set to wave off one of its beloved characters in the coming months.

Naomi is the daughter of Vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), who only recently arrived in the village to reconnect with her dad.

She was plunged into drama as she was revealed to be in the group of Nicola's attackers.

A source told The Sun: "Karene's loved her time on the soap but it is time for her to go.

"Being on Emmerdale was a dream but she became an actor to play different roles and that's exactly what she wants to do.

"The door isn't being closed on Naomi so she could always make a return down the line."

Emmerdale declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com, but the original report suggests her exit will air in summer 2023.

Kevin Mathurin as Charles Anderson and Karene Peters as Naomi in Emmerdale. ITV

The news comes as Charles's family expands further in the village with the arrival of his mum.

Flo Wilson was recently cast as Claudette, a woman who isn't to be messed with.

Charles has a complex relationship with his mum, who can be overbearing.

