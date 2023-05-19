As the ITV soap returned, Caleb arrived at Home Farm to see Kim, but Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) explained he had just missed her. Caleb casually greeted son Nicky (Lewis Cope), continuing their pretence that they were total strangers to each other.

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) was feeling triumphant in tonight's Emmerdale (19th May), as he believed that his plot against Kim Tate (Claire King) was gathering pace.

Gabby was keen to shop for her wedding to Nicky, but Nicky was quiet and moody, unhappy that he was having to keep stringing her along for her financial assets. When Nicky left the room, Gabby confided in Caleb that she thought her 'fiancé' was missing his mum, who Nicky had lied was dead as part of his fake identity.

After Gabby left, Caleb tried to talk to Nicky after the previous night's row - which saw Caleb turn menacing. Caleb asked his son if he was going to help him in his scheme, and the pair looked over the dodgy USB sticks to prepare to invade Kim's laptop. Nicky was cold and evasive when his dad urged him to end things with beau Ally (Josh Horrocks).

Although reluctant to comply, Nicky went ahead and met Ally, and told him they were over. Ally could tell Nicky wasn't being sincere, but after explaining how complicated things were with his dad, Nicky firmly told him he meant what he said.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back at Home Farm, Caleb managed to add the malware to Kim's laptop while she was occupied with a delivery, before entertaining her by detailing how he uses his mean streak "to get to where he needs to be".

More like this

Later, Nicky confirmed that he had dumped Ally, and Caleb apologised for what that meant for Nicky. But soon, while Nicky spied on Kim, Caleb was at the Woolpack on his computer, where thanks to the malware, he could see exactly what Kim was doing on her own laptop.

"This is all coming together quicker than I thought," he told Nicky, before telling him to bring his wedding to Gabby forward. Kim was handing them all her passwords on a plate without even knowing, so Caleb was convinced they would have what he wanted soon. Is he right, or is there still time for Kim to make a big discovery and turn the tables?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.