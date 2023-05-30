Also, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is dealt a fresh blow after husband Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) betrayal and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) has a secret meeting - but who with? And Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) finally prepares to tell Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) how she feels.

Ahead of his sham wedding to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) makes a big admission and his dad, scheming Caleb (William Ash) , is caught in the act by Kim Tate (Claire King)!

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), meanwhile, reaches the end of an era; and poor Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) is feeling alone.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 5th - 9th June 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Nicky confesses and Caleb is caught by Kim

Caleb attacks Nicky in Emmerdale ITV

As Kim logs onto her bank account, little does she know that Caleb is doing the same from his own laptop after secretly accessing her accounts. After hacking his way in, Caleb is thrilled to uncover Kim's final password so he can clear out her finances later. But his son Nicky is hungover and definitely not sharing Caleb's elation over their plan. Nicky meets with secret boyfriend Ally (Josh Horrocks), who suggests he marries him instead.

Nicky is thrown, but walks away; however he hates living a lie and panics when Caleb moves the goal posts again, telling him they must play a longer game. Caleb has had a meeting with Kim about the stud farm and she's asked him to arrange a visit from 'Adrian' the architect. Nicky reveals he wants out, but as the wedding day dawns and Caleb introduces Kim to Adrian, he's quietly smug that his plan is going so well.

Gabby is in her wedding dress and makes an emotional declaration as she asks Nicky to adopt her son Thomas; but it's all too much for Nicky who tells her he can't marry her because he's gay. Gabby is devastated by this shocking news, and Caleb confronts Nicky and punches him hard in the face. Nicky is stunned by his dad's behaviour when Caleb orders him to take the fall when he empties the Home Farm accounts. As Caleb tries to contact 'Adrian' to fast track his plan, he can't believe it when he finds Kim's bank accounts are now empty. Caleb's façade slips when he's confronted by furious Kim, but has she discovered his true identity?

2. New torment for Charity

Charity sees Chloe and Mack kissing ITV

As Mack visits baby son Reuben and spends time with mother of his child Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), things are tough for Charity. Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is torn over whether to tell her gran that Mack is spending so much time with Chloe - though she didn't seem quite so conflicted when she was keeping their secret! Charity pretends to have forgotten Sarah's birthday, but Moses, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) burst in singing Happy Birthday and Charity reluctantly invites Chloe to Sarah's surprise party for Sarah's sake.

More like this

But when Mack and Reuben join them, tensions rise as Charity recalls Mack's earlier promise that he was just being a dad to his son and there's nothing between him and Chloe. Later, though, Mack and Chloe share a charged kiss in the Woolpack backroom. Emotional after seeing the baby's first smile, the pair don't notice that Charity has seen everything. Charity has vengeance in mind as she tells Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) what she witnessed, and Chas is unconvinced when Charity later attempts to show she's over Mack. Meanwhile, things are awkward between Mack and Chloe, who agree to leave things open after their kiss. Will Mack fall for Chloe?

3. Who is Charles meeting at the prison?

What is bothering Charles? ITV

Charles receives a mysterious phone call, and later agrees to help mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) clean the church. But she knows he is distracted, and tries to get his attention by critiquing his sermons. Claudette is left hurt, though, when Charles tells her there are other places she can go. But it's clear there's something else troubling him, and Charles is seen looking full of dread and annoyance as he makes his way to the prison. He braces himself outside of the prison as a man approaches him, and Charles orders him to stay away from his family - but who is this man?

4. Mandy's love confession

Lisa Riley as Mandy and Dominic Brunt as Paddy in Emmerdale ITV

Paddy prepares for his fishing holiday, but is amused to see dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) preening his beard. Paddy doesn't realise that Bear has romantic intentions towards Mandy! When Bear misreads a chat with Paddy, he thinks his son has given him his blessing to pursue Mandy, and at the salon, Bear twinkles as he asks her out for lunch. But Mandy is stunned when Bear moves in for a kiss and she rushes away. Bear is left embarrassed, but Mandy later opens up about her feelings for Paddy. When Bear urges her not to leave anything unsaid, Mandy heads over to admit her love to Paddy. Paddy is shocked when he hears that his father made a move on Mandy, but how will he react to Mandy's declaration?

5. Moira says goodbye to a farmer's life

Moira has accepted her time as a farmer is over. ITV

After agreeing on a deal for Kim to purchase the struggling farm, Moira surprises husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) with the news that they have now sold the cattle. This marks the beginning of the end for her life as a farmer, but will Moira come to regret her huge decision? How might Cain react if he discovers that half-brother Caleb was the one to force Moira's hand in selling up?

6. Lonely Rishi finds a new friend?

Bhasker Patel as Rishi and Kevin Mathurin as Charles in Emmerdale ITV

When Charles learns that Rishi is feeling lonely living by himself, he feels for him. But as Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) supports boyfriend Tom King (James Chase) as he searches for a place to live, could Rishi provide the answer they are looking for? Will Tom move in with the kindly, but eccentric, Rishi?

