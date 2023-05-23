The character has been absent from the ITV soap for the past year, having moved out of the village to Nottingham in the wake of her tough break-up with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

Amy Walsh is reportedly returning to Emmerdale this summer in the role of Tracy Metcalfe, who is said to be tying the knot with a mystery man.

The storyline served the purpose of giving Walsh a temporary exit for her real-life maternity leave, but the actor hinted earlier this year that she was back at work on Emmerdale (via Instagram).

The Sun reports that her planned comeback will be "explosive", connecting her to the summer wedding previously teased by executive producer Jane Hudson.

A source told the tabloid: "Fans know she's engaged to mystery man Ollie but slept with ex Nate during her brief return last year. Will she go through with her wedding or will someone stop her?"

The outlet also claims that Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) and Natalie J Robb (Moira Barton) have also filmed scenes for the wedding storyline.

RadioTimes.com has approached ITV for comment.

Amy Walsh as Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale ITV

Last month, Hudson teased to press that the upcoming nuptials would involve the return of a fan-favourite character, whose identity is still to be confirmed.

"We'll be having a familiar face returning before the end of summer," she said. "I think the audience will be absolutely delighted when this familiar face makes a return to the show. They'll be in the show hopefully for the foreseeable."

